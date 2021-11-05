More

    Call of Duty: Vanguard, the list of trophies is available

    The release of the 18th installment of the FPS license from Sledgehammer Games is imminent. This is the opportunity to reveal to you the complete list of trophies to collect along with the military intelligence that will help you defeat Nazi Germany.

    Find below the list of 45 Call of Duty: Vanguard trophies (32 bronze, 10 silver, 2 gold, 1 platinum).

    Bronze trophies (32)

    • Have I had them?

      In Campaign mode, get 15 blind shoot kills.

    • Ammunition theft

      In Campaign mode, pick up ammo from 15 enemies within 3 seconds of killing them.

    • Must try them all!

      In Campaign mode, take down enemies with 15 different weapons throughout the game.

    • HOT IN FRONT!

      In Campaign mode, cross 5 destructible walls using the tactical sprint.

    • Prime contractor

      As Arthur, issue 15 different orders to your allies.

    • Greetings from Nightingale

      As Polina, kill 15 enemies immediately after crouching out of a narrow passage.

    • Hypervigilance

      As Wade, kill 15 enemies using the Focus skill.

    • Happiness in your pocket

      As Lucas, do 3 kills with each of the 4 types of deadly equipment.

    • Your ticket please

      In Phoenix, kill 15 enemies while standing on the roof of a wagon.

    • Watch out for trains

      In Phoenix, shoot a truck driver with a vehicle full of soldiers.

    • Actions are worth more than words

      In Operation Tonga, protect Evans with quick reflexes.

    • Only you can save your allies

      In Operation Tonga, throw a smoke grenade from the anti-tank ditch to cover the charge.

    • A legend in the making

      In Stalingrad, protect the partisans without missing a single shot.

    • Rain of fire

      In Stalingrad, hit a half-track with a Molotov cocktail.

    • Slow, but deadly

      In The Battle of Midway, aid 5 threatened allies in aerial combat.

    • Dodge

      In the Battle of Midway, avoid getting hit by bullets during the 1st dive bombing.

    • Untouchable

      In Numa Numa Trail, avoid being shot by the sniper.

    • Survivalist

      In Numa Numa Trail, find Mateo without shooting a single bullet.

    • Bird of prey

      In Lady Nightingale, take out 5 snipers in an open area without getting hit.

    • Behind you

      In Lady Nightingale, take out Steiner’s troops in the department store by executing them.

    • It’s clearly not a knife

      In the Tobruk Rats, shoot down the Stuka with a pistol, grenade, or rocket.

    • Born leader

      In The Rats of Tobruk, lead the Rats through the desert without being spotted.

    • Make an impression

      In The Battle of El Alamein, get hit by a tank.

    • It’ll be OK

      In The Battle of El Alamein, kill twice as many enemies as Des during the final defense.

    • Stronger together

      In The Fourth Reich, use Command to help take out a Jäger Mörder.

    • Order in chaos

      In The Fourth Reich, pass the level without hurting anyone with friendly fire.

    • Hi all

      Join a clan in Multiplayer.

    • Deal with the devil

      Equip 3 pacts.

    • A dime a dozen

      Sacrifice 13 hearts.

    • Shocking behavior

      Kill 10 zombies that have been damaged by the Energy Mine artifact.

    • Pro of escape

      Enter Ether Blanket 5 times with the Aether Blanket artifact and less than 25% health.

    • Fiery temperament

      Kill 10 zombies with the increased damage of the Ring of Fire artifact.

    Silver trophies (10)

    • Death of the phoenix

      Complete the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign on any difficulty level.

    • F

      In Campaign mode, die from the explosion of your own grenade.

    • Not your guardian angel

      In Campaign mode, return 15 grenades that would have killed or injured your allies.

    • It would have been impossible without you

      Watch the credits to the end.

    • At the top

      Reach max level with an operator in Multiplayer (basic game operators only).

    • Bling pro 2.0

      Reach max level with a weapon (basic game weapons only).

    • Thirsty

      Drink from all 5 demonic fountains in a single session.

    • As cold as ice

      Melee 10 zombies slowed by the Ice Breath artifact.

    • Death merchant

      Kill 2,500 zombies with a level 3 Holy Punch weapon.

    • Mower

      Eliminate 10,000 zombies.

    Gold trophies (2)

    • Spearhead

      Complete the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign on Veteran difficulty.

    • Sacred skills

      Reach level 55 in Multiplayer.

    Platinum Trophy (1)

    • The birth of the Special Forces

      Obtain all trophies in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

    Summary of the Call of Duty: Vanguard Walkthrough

