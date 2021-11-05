



News tip Call of Duty: Vanguard, the list of trophies is available

The release of the 18th installment of the FPS license from Sledgehammer Games is imminent. This is the opportunity to reveal to you the complete list of trophies to collect along with the military intelligence that will help you defeat Nazi Germany.

Find below the list of 45 Call of Duty: Vanguard trophies (32 bronze, 10 silver, 2 gold, 1 platinum). Bronze trophies (32) Have I had them? In Campaign mode, get 15 blind shoot kills. Ammunition theft In Campaign mode, pick up ammo from 15 enemies within 3 seconds of killing them. Must try them all! In Campaign mode, take down enemies with 15 different weapons throughout the game. HOT IN FRONT! In Campaign mode, cross 5 destructible walls using the tactical sprint. Prime contractor As Arthur, issue 15 different orders to your allies. Greetings from Nightingale As Polina, kill 15 enemies immediately after crouching out of a narrow passage. Hypervigilance As Wade, kill 15 enemies using the Focus skill. Happiness in your pocket As Lucas, do 3 kills with each of the 4 types of deadly equipment. Your ticket please In Phoenix, kill 15 enemies while standing on the roof of a wagon. Watch out for trains In Phoenix, shoot a truck driver with a vehicle full of soldiers. Actions are worth more than words In Operation Tonga, protect Evans with quick reflexes. Only you can save your allies In Operation Tonga, throw a smoke grenade from the anti-tank ditch to cover the charge. In Stalingrad, protect the partisans without missing a single shot. Rain of fire In Stalingrad, hit a half-track with a Molotov cocktail. Slow, but deadly In The Battle of Midway, aid 5 threatened allies in aerial combat. Dodge In the Battle of Midway, avoid getting hit by bullets during the 1st dive bombing. Untouchable In Numa Numa Trail, avoid being shot by the sniper. Survivalist In Numa Numa Trail, find Mateo without shooting a single bullet. Bird of prey In Lady Nightingale, take out 5 snipers in an open area without getting hit. Behind you In Lady Nightingale, take out Steiner’s troops in the department store by executing them. It’s clearly not a knife In the Tobruk Rats, shoot down the Stuka with a pistol, grenade, or rocket. Born leader In The Rats of Tobruk, lead the Rats through the desert without being spotted. Make an impression In The Battle of El Alamein, get hit by a tank. It’ll be OK In The Battle of El Alamein, kill twice as many enemies as Des during the final defense. Stronger together In The Fourth Reich, use Command to help take out a Jäger Mörder. Order in chaos In The Fourth Reich, pass the level without hurting anyone with friendly fire. Hi all Join a clan in Multiplayer. Deal with the devil Equip 3 pacts. A dime a dozen Sacrifice 13 hearts. Shocking behavior Kill 10 zombies that have been damaged by the Energy Mine artifact. Pro of escape Enter Ether Blanket 5 times with the Aether Blanket artifact and less than 25% health. Fiery temperament Kill 10 zombies with the increased damage of the Ring of Fire artifact. Silver trophies (10) Death of the phoenix Complete the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign on any difficulty level. F In Campaign mode, die from the explosion of your own grenade. Not your guardian angel In Campaign mode, return 15 grenades that would have killed or injured your allies. It would have been impossible without you Watch the credits to the end. At the top Reach max level with an operator in Multiplayer (basic game operators only). Bling pro 2.0 Reach max level with a weapon (basic game weapons only). Thirsty Drink from all 5 demonic fountains in a single session. As cold as ice Melee 10 zombies slowed by the Ice Breath artifact. Death merchant Kill 2,500 zombies with a level 3 Holy Punch weapon. Mower Eliminate 10,000 zombies. Gold trophies (2) Spearhead Complete the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign on Veteran difficulty. Sacred skills Reach level 55 in Multiplayer. Platinum Trophy (1) The birth of the Special Forces Obtain all trophies in Call of Duty: Vanguard. About Call of Duty: Vanguard

Through moonera, Writing jeuxvideo.com