Call of Duty Vanguard | Warzone Pacific: a very nice cutscene to start the ball rolling

Activision wants to do things well and make noise: as well the publisher has just published the cutscene planned for Call of Duty Warzone Pacific and Call of Duty Vanguard, letting glimpse its exotic setting.

Yesterday, we were entitled to the very beautiful trailer in CGI of the famous Zombies mode, indefatigable part of the saga Call of Duty which will return in the Vanguard episode. Activision therefore does not stop there and unveils another video, this time the introductory cinematic for the same game, but also for of Duty Warzone which will soon welcome a brand new map named Pacific, on December 2nd.

War … war never dies

On the program in the battle royale, therefore, a whole new environment located on a hot and shimmering ground, nevertheless the theater of a bloody war in which you will be one of the first actors. For Call of Duty Vanguard, there will be a dedicated multiplayer with even planes to fly for high-flying aerial battles.

As usual, the trailer does not skimp on the means in terms of production and we get a rendering worthy of the big blockbusters : be careful, however, because these are only computer-generated images, the in-game rendering only appearing at the very end of the trailer.

If you just want to know more about the game, we advise you to take a look at our full review, freshly released and accessible at this address. As for Call of Duty Vanguard, it is available as of today on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One.





