Célia assaulted by Simony / Laetitia and Guillaume have a secret – Here everything begins November 8, 2021 (episode 266) | Here it all begins

Discover the detailed summary of Here it all begins in advance season 2 with episode 266 broadcast on Monday, November 8, 2021 on TF1. Celia, Simony’s new target, but nothing goes as planned. Zacharie lodged with Teyssier while Gabrielle arrives for an internship.



Célia finds Simony in a bar so that they meet in all discretion. Simony makes an appointment for the first lesson with chef Guinot because Louis and Olivia are not there.

Lionel sees Simony through the window, making an affectionate gesture to Célia.

Jasmine has received the response from the scholarship and it is positive. Kelly finds it strange that she did not have an answer… Kelly is afraid that her mother did not submit the file on time. (and it’s true Laetitia forgot).

Laetitia comes to Guillaume’s office to submit the scholarship file… Guillaume will see what he can do to help him.

Celia confides in Jeremy… he finds it odd that Simony hasn’t asked anyone to talk about it. Jérémy finds space that the courses do not take place at the institute.

Zacharie tells Teyssier that luxury, big hotels, squares, all that is hot… love is important. Teyssier thinks Zacharie has become a text singer. Teyssier suggests that Zacharie come and live at the house while he is getting it right. He says his family is very nice, it’s the Ricoré family… they will adapt to his presence 😉

Lionel tells Deva that Simony likes another girl… since she is no longer the teacher’s favorite. Deva is worried.





Lionel tells Jeremy that Simony caressed Celia’s face. Kelly thinks Lionel is adding more. Lionel tells Jeremy to watch Celia.

Constance understands that Teyssier has a plan: he wants to bring Gabrielle back… so that he understands that she is not Zacharie’s inspiration.

Jérémy comes to see Deva in the commissary to talk to her about teacher Simony. Is he the type to flirt with a student? Deva says Simony never did anything… Jeremy feels her hesitating. He feels there is something.

Laetitia asks Eliott and Greg if they could agree to a higher rate… because she has been offered a higher rate for another babysitting. Laetitia would like 20 euros an hour… the students say they can’t. Laetitia says she prefers to stay with them, too bad for the money.

Here it all starts in advance episode 266 of November 8, 2021: Celia trapped







Jeremy asks Celia not to go to Simony’s class… Celia thinks he’s making her boyfriend possessive. Jeremy thinks she admires Simony so much that she isn’t suspicious.

Simony tells Celia that she is not only gifted, she is very, very beautiful: he kisses her and caresses her breasts. Celia loses consciousness. Simony calls SOS doctors and Jérémy.

Guillaume called the financial partners, they have all used up their sponsorship envelope. Laetitia thanks him for taking the necessary steps. Guillaume offers Laetitia to give him a financing schedule. Laetitia and Guillaume make Kelly believe that she had her purse.

Gabrielle arrives at the institute, she is a consultant in oenology. Teyssier suggests that Gabrielle do an internship / workshop for students on oenology next week.

