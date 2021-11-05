Champions League football – PSG will not win the Champions League, science has spoken

After the fourth day of the Champions League, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, several teams are considered favorites in the race for the European title. With PSG? Not really, if we are to believe the artificial intelligence …

Earlier this week, four European clubs validated their tickets for the knockout stages of the Champions League. By making a total faultless, with four victories in as many days and 12 points on the clock, Liverpool, Ajax Amsterdam, Bayern Munich and Juventus now have the luxury of approaching the rest of the group stage with more of tranquility. Because in 2022, the teams from four different countries will be in the 16 best teams in Europe. But then which will be the best of them, on May 29 in the final of the C1? If the future winner is not necessarily among the first four qualifiers, knowing that teams like Manchester City, PSG, Real Madrid, Barça or Chelsea will also be credible candidates, Bayern still has the status of number favorite. a. In any case, this is the analysis made by a supercomputer designed by the British.





PSG far behind Bayern Munich

Indeed, according to artificial intelligence, Julian Nagelsmann’s team has a 25% chance of winning the Champions at the end of the season. A rather realistic prognosis, knowing that the Bavarians have had a series of great performances for a few weeks. Thanks in particular to Robert Lewandowski, top scorer in the C1, Bayern, for example, has the best attack in the competition, with 17 goals scored in four games. Behind Bayern, Manchester City is the second candidate for the title, with 19%. Finalist of the C1 last season, the formation of Pep Guardiola also has chances of being crowned. Behind City, Liverpool (14%) or Chelsea (5%) also have the coast, like Ajax Amsterdam, which would have a one in ten chance of ending up on the roof of Europe. And the PSG in all this? According to English calculations, Paris is not even in the Top 5 favorites of this Champions League. Considering that the formation of Mauricio Pochettino appears only seventh in this study. A ranking that Messi, Neymar, Mbappé and Di Maria will want to deny in the coming months. And for that, a new victory against Man City on November 24, for example, would be welcome for the Parisians.