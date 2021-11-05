Chinese nuclear arsenal growing faster than expected, Washington says

China denounced this Thursday, November 4 a ” handling From the United States after the publication of a Pentagon report noting in particular a faster acceleration than expected of the Chinese nuclear program. On October 18, Washington expressed its concerns after the test of a Chinese hypersonic missile, denied by Beijing.

In a report published Wednesday, November 3, the US Department of Defense estimates that Beijing is developing its nuclear arsenal much faster and can already launch ballistic missiles armed with nuclear warheads from land, sea and air. For the Pentagon, China is modernizing its army to ” counter the United States In the Indo-Pacific region and facilitate the reintegration of Taiwan, which it considers to be one of its provinces.

In response, a spokesman for Chinese diplomacy, Wang Wenbin, accused the Americans of seeking to ” hairpin The thesis of a Chinese threat. ” Pentagon report, like previous ones, ignores facts and is filled with prejudice “, Told the press the spokesperson, criticizing a” handling From Washington.

In the previous edition of this report to Congress and published on September 1, 2020, the Pentagon assessed the Chinese arsenal at “ about 200 Nuclear warheads, but believed that figure would double over the next ten years.

” Nuclear triad “

To arrive at these figures, the authors of the report relied in particular on statements by Chinese officials in official media and on satellite images showing the construction of a significant number of nuclear silos, a senior official told the press. Pentagon by presenting this document, only part of which is made public, the rest being classified as a defense secret.

” It’s very worrying for us “, Admitted this official having requested anonymity, adding that this acceleration” raises questions about their intentions “.

Even with 1,000 nuclear warheads, the Chinese arsenal would be far from equaling that of the United States and Russia. The latter together possess more than 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons: 5,550 for Washington and 6,255 for Moscow, according to estimates by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri).

In October 2020, the Chinese Communist Party set itself the goal of modernizing the theories, organization, personnel, armaments and equipment of its army by 2027, the report recalls.

Threat to Taiwan

” If achieved, these goals would give Beijing more credible military options against Taiwan. », Underlines the Pentagon document.

Asked Wednesday during a conference on the short-term risk of an attack on Taiwan by China, the American chief of staff, General Mark Milley, estimated that it was ” not likely In the next 24 months.

But the United States has ” absolutely the capabilities “To defend the island located less than 200 km from the Chinese coast, he assured. ” There is no doubt “. The passes of arms have multiplied in recent weeks between China and the United States on the fate of the territory, governed by a democratic government, but considered as a Chinese province by Beijing which says it is determined to operate a ” reunification “, By force if necessary.

US President Joe Biden recently claimed that the United States had ” commitment “ to defend Taiwan militarily in the event of a Chinese attack.

(with AFP)