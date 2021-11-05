Christophe Beaugrand: This question moved on his son who returns and annoys him to the highest point

He delivers a strong, tender testimony that is anchored in reality with his work Daddy’s son (s), published by Editions Plon on October 7, 2021. In these 300 pages, Christophe Beaugrand recounts the adventure he led head to head to become the father of his little Valentine, born of a surrogacy in November 2019, with lots of details. From this desire to start a family on the day of the baby’s birth, very long weeks have passed, punctuated by fears, fears, disappointments, joys and administrative difficulties.





This is why the host gets annoyed when, after all these ordeals, he is always asked about Valentine’s biological dad. “It annoys me that wonder all the time who the ‘real father’ is, specifies Christophe Beaugrand in the VNR interview of Purepeople. This is often the question we are asked. As if there was a real father and a false father. Valentin has two dads, there is indeed one of the two who shared his genetic heritage, but parenthood is neither an oocyte nor a drop of sperm. The pparenting is getting up at night when your little baby is crying, feeding him, making his soup, going to play with him in the park, teaching him songs, singing him lullabies, taking him in his arm. This is what being a parent is.“