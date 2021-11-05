Chromecast loses a very useful feature

A legal issue now prevents volume control through a smartphone on Chromecast.

A loss of functionality resulting from a legal conflict. Since the arrival of Android 12, Chromecast users can no longer adjust the volume of their program remotely using their smartphone.





The issue has been reported on the official Google IssueTracker forum by many users. The Mountain View firm has indeed confirmed having intentionally deactivated this feature and, if it ensured that it would be activated again in the next beta versions, an employee of the company has since confirmed that it has been limited because of ‘a conflict with Sonos.

What is the audio device manufacturer doing in this matter? The two firms have been in conflict for several months, Sonos accusing Google of having infringed five of its brbevets on Nest Audio speakers and Chromecast. If a court decision is to be finally rendered on December 13, the legal director of Sonos explains that the International Trade Commission has concluded that these patents have all been infringed.

It remains to be seen whether Google will be able to re-implement this feature, by some other means or not in its devices.

Source: via Frandroid