Clémentine Célarié reveals having suffered from colon cancer (VIDEO) – news

The actress Clémentine Célarié spoke for the first time about her colon cancer, this Thursday, November 4 in RTL Petit Matin. A disease that she details in her book The forbidden words.

Guest of RTL Early Morning, this Thursday, November 4, 2021, the actress Clémentine Célarié revealed to have been reached by colon cancer, from which she is healed today. Months of illness that she recounts at length in a book Forbidden Words, and published by Albin Michel, which also appears today. The 64-year-old actress says writing this book has been therapy for her, helping her to overcome the moments “where we find ourselves alone, during chemotherapy where we are sprawled like a kind of sperm whale“. She explains how she made the decision to look into what she calls her.”medication“:”I’m gonna do this book cause I needed to speak to somebody, to speak to the audience like a friend, or a confidant“, she assures.





“People look at you like you’re dead“

In her book, the actress does not hide the details of her illness: her operation, chemotherapy, loss of her hair, the pre-morning presenter even ensures that there is a passage on “lfirst time where [elle] goes back to the toilet, described in a pretty funny way. “Clémentine Célarié says that” the truth makes progress “.”Just because we say we have had cancer does not mean that someone is going to catch it. There are people who are afraid of that. Just because you have cancer doesn’t mean you die: sometimes people look at you like you’re dead, but no we’re not dead, we’re here and that’s it“, explains the actress, adding:”That’s why, the truth, I wanted to tell it all. And the truth, it advances. Anyway, I needed it. If we remain in hypocrisy, of course we risk nothing but it is a shame because it does not help to heal. The truth she can heal“.

“I didn’t want the people on the tour scared“

Clémentine Célarié also reveals why she waited so long before talking about her illness: “I didn’t mean to say it too soon, I wanted to reveal that with a book so that it was quite an adventure and not just the sensational anecdote, I wanted to tell that. And right now I’m on tour with A life by Guy de Maupassant, and I didn’t want people on the tour to be afraid.“And the actress to also detail on how she had initially hid her cancer, wearing a wig during her television appearances, or when it was forced to cancel performances. She used pretexts like the inability to move around because of the Yellow Vests or later the closing of theaters because of the health crisis.