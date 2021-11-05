Cop26: With the end of coal, what second life for mines?

Matthew Horwood via Getty Images An aerial view of the Ffos-y-Fran surface coal mine on November 1, 2021 in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The open-pit coal mine, due to close in 2022, is one of the few such mines in the UK that pledges to stop burning coal to generate electricity by the 1st October 2024.

ENVIRONMENT – The Cop26 is proceeding its course and the States continue to put their cards forward one by one. Between the promises of the fight against deforestation and the commitments to reduce methane emissions, there is also the thorny issue of reducing CO2 emissions into the atmosphere. The subject of gas or oil exploitation are of course major issues for the climate conference, but among these fossil fuels, there is one that surpasses all the others in terms of CO2 emissions: coal. The ore alone is responsible for around 40% of planetary CO2 emissions. In addition, the Cop26 is more in line with a global dynamic of goodwill. This weekend, the G20 countries agreed to stop “by the end of 2021” subsidizing new coal-fired power plant projects, but only abroad. On the OECD side, an agreement was reached on October 22 to end the granting of export credits for conventional coal-fired power plants.

The # COP26 will succeed if the exit from coal accelerates in all countries. I had made the commitment for France, it will be kept. I call on our partners to get involved too. – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 31, 2021

Non-signatory to this agreement and the world’s largest public financier of coal-fired power plants outside its borders: China. The country simply announced in September that it would stop funding coal-fired power plants abroad. With the daily HuffPost newsletter, receive the most important news and the best articles of the day by email. Find out more If Germany continues the expansion of several coal mines on its territory, such as that of Garzweiler, the country is still committed to putting an end to the coke by 2038. But where vegetation and life as a whole have disappeared, it is therefore necessary to reconstruct the landscape and restore the morphology of the spaces. And this rehabilitation of mining landscapes must also be done by reconciling the economic development of the place. To meet these challenges, several solutions have already been put in place.

Alle Dörfer BLEIBEN! The Garzweiler open-pit mine sinks into the ground to a depth of 400 meters and covers an area of ​​48 km2. It is one of the largest coal mines in Europe, but also the most polluting site on the whole continent.

The reconstruction of the German landscape Coal has become the main contributor to the German electricity grid – accounting for 27% of production. A dependence on fossil fuel which remains a subject of controversy even if the German energy transition, ” Energiewende ”, Continues to develop renewable sectors.

The country has set itself the objective of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 65% ​​by 2030 compared to 1990, and becoming carbon neutral in 2045. To achieve these climate objectives, the new coalition which good way to gain power (SPD, Greens and Liberals) wishes to move forward “in the ideal” in 2030 the exit from coal, against 2038 today. Germany, largely dependent on fossil fuel extraction, has already closed several sites in recent decades. The question of the second life to be given to mining basins is therefore not entirely new for the country. The gigantic program of theIBA Emscher Park (Internationale Bauausstellung). Between 1989 and 1999, the objective was to restructure the Ruhr area, then in full economic, environmental and social decline. The industrial landscape has been transformed by the rehabilitation of mining and industrial sites and the greening of the slag heaps.

Another example in the east, on the other side of the country. In Grossraeschen in the Brandburg region, old coal mines have been turned into huge lakes for tourism. In 2018, no less than 26 lakes (spread over 25,000 hectares) were created, articulated around hundreds of kilometers of cycle paths. Kathrin Winkler of the Lusatian Lakes Tourism Association told Euronews that “this is an area that has been shaped by surface mining for hundreds of years. This means that we had gigantic mines here. We have extracted coal from the deepest layers of the region ”. A mine rehabilitated as a leisure park In 1997 closed the largest open-cast mine in Europe. Nicknamed Discovery, it was French and located in Decazille in Aveyron. It was also one of the very last surface coal mines still in operation in France. Today, this mining site is open to the public. The inert decor of the old mine has given way to a green landscape. The bottom of the chasm now even hosts a lake. Hiking trails have been laid out with heritage signage that traces its history.

About a hundred kilometers to the south, the Carmaux mine has been transformed into a leisure park. The end of coal had “lost 3,000 jobs” in the basin, reports France 3. The unemployment rate was close to 20% and the population had fallen from 25,000 to around 15,000 inhabitants. It was therefore necessary to rehabilitate the site but also in a way to offer a second life to its inhabitants. The park opened at the beginning of the 2000s in order to revitalize the Carmelite basin, victim of the closure of a whole series of mines in the 90s. It is now possible to practice multiple sports and cultural activities, as well as go visit the mining museum. A floating solar power plant You had to think about it. After the flooding of an open-pit coal mine in Huainan, China, an artificial lake was created. To make the vast body of water profitable, the Chinese company Sungrow has installed the largest floating solar park in the country there.