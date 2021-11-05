Coumba (Koh-Lanta) takes a radical decision after his elimination: “For my sanity …”

Just eliminated from Koh-Lanta, La Légende, Coumba has been targeted by new threats and insults online. What push the adventurer to withdraw from social networks.

This Koh-Lanta season, La Légende keeps all its promises. Between physical prowess and formidable strategies, viewers are served every Tuesday evening in front of TF1’s survival game. An anniversary All-Stars edition eagerly awaited by the public but which pushes some fans to cross the red line. Indeed, since the launch of La Légende at the end of August, several adventurers with a very disparaged attitude, including Alix or Coumba, have received insults or threats on their social networks. “Intolerable” for TF1 and ALP, the production company, forced to step up last week. Some candidates have since filed a complaint.

Coumba victim of racist threats and insults

Just after his elimination from Koh-Lanta, which delighted the public, Coumba had just confided in this subject: “I tell myself that we cannot leave this kind of phenomenon. ‘In accordance with my strategies, whether you call me a hypocrite or a traitor, I accept it. But someone tell me’ Dirty black, go home chimpanzee, go eat bananas’, at some point … ( …) I have a strong enough character because I have experienced worse things than that in my life so it’s fine. But I do it for fragile people. I understand better why there are unfortunately young people who are commit suicide because they are harassed on social networks. (…) If I can use my notoriety to get things done, why not. It’s not normal, we can’t let that go. “





Coumba’s radical decision

But despite this “strong enough character” displayed, (…)

