Covid-19: molnupiravir, the capsule from the Merck laboratory officially authorized in the United Kingdom

Great Britain on Thursday became the first country to authorize molnupiravir, the oral antiviral treatment for mild to moderate forms of Covid-19 in adults developed by the American laboratory Merck and the American biotech Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

The British Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced in a press release that this antiviral, whose trade name is Lagevrio, has been shown to be “safe and effective after careful examination of the available data”.

Molnupiravir, which prevents the multiplication of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the body and therefore reduces the severity of symptoms, is therefore now authorized in Great Britain for adults suffering from a mild to moderate form of Covid-19 and presenting at least one risk factor favoring the onset of a severe form (diabetes, obesity, heart problems or even age over 60 years, for example).

According to the advice of the MHRA, treatment should be administered as soon as possible after a positive screening test or within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Treatment that can be taken outside of the hospital

For the director general of the MHRA, Dr June Raine, the fact that this new treatment, administered orally and not intravenously, joins the anti-Covid arsenal is capital because “it means that it can be taken in outside the hospital, before the Covid-19 progresses to a severe stage “.





Robert M. Davis, CEO of Merck, for his part welcomed in a press release this first authorization on a global scale, judging that it was a “major success” for the American laboratory, which is called MSD ( for Merck Sharp & Dohme) outside the United States, in order to distinguish it from the German laboratory Merck KGaA.

“We will continue to move forward, combining rigor and speed to be able to deliver molnupiravir as quickly as possible to patients around the world,” he adds.

Agreements with several countries around the world in anticipation of the approval of the treatment

The group has already filed an emergency approval request with the US health authority, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and this antiviral is also under continuous review by the European Agency. drugs (AEM).

The American laboratory specifies in its own press release that with a view to the authorization of this treatment, it has already started the production of molnupiravir and plans to provide by the end of 2021 10 million complete treatment regimens (at a rate of 800 mg twice daily for five days), with production increasing to at least 20 million by 2022.

Merck specifies that it has already concluded agreements with several countries around the world in anticipation of the approval of this treatment, citing, for example, pre-orders from Great Britain for 480,000 treatments based on molnupiravir or from the United States. for 1.7 million complete treatment regimens.

The French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, announced during a hearing before senators at the end of October that France had ordered 50,000 doses of this treatment.