DIRECT. Covid-19: Parliament authorizes the use of the health pass until the end of July 2022

10:40 am. Didier Raoult’s hearing has started. Professor Raoult is currently being heard by the disciplinary chamber of the Order of Physicians of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, for alleged breaches of the code of ethics, as we explained earlier this morning. Outside, around thirty demonstrators gathered to support him.

10:22 am. The National Assembly validates. As expected, the Parliament gave its validation for the bill of “sanitary vigilance”, notably providing for the possibility of resorting to the sanitary pass until July 31st. The vote of the National Assembly, which validates the text on behalf of the two chambers after the opposition of the Senate, was acquired by 118 votes for, 89 against and one abstention.

9:53 am. Record in Germany. For the second day in a row, Germany also recorded a record of new contaminations, with 37,120 new cases in 24 hours against 33,949 the day before.

9:50 a.m. Germany in great difficulty. On the other side of the Rhine, the rise in contamination is very high. Incidence rates are on the rise in all age groups and especially in children and adolescents. In Germany, vaccination is less advanced than in France, to the point that the government has explained to suffer a massive pandemic, “mainly unvaccinated”, which increased hospitalizations by 40% in one week.

9:30 am. The multiple effects of a pandemic on children. A study carried out in Wales by Cardiff University shows that since the Covid-19 epidemic started, primary school children are eating less fruit and vegetables, doing less physical activity and more of them to show signs of emotional difficulty, reports The Guardian.

9:15 am. A date for the Southeast Asian Games. The 31st edition of the Southeast Asian Games, postponed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held in Vietnam in May 2022, announces the country’s Olympic Committee.

9 hours. The effective vaccination obligation in the United States. “Executive orders, so far, appear to be the most effective means available to us for deciding those who are reluctant to get vaccinated,” said Dr Bradley Pollock, professor of public health sciences at the University of California. Davis. Example in the American army, which displays a vaccine coverage of 95%. Meat giant Tyson Foods has 96% of employees vaccinated. At United Airlines, only 3% of employees are not vaccinated for medical or religious reasons.

On Thursday, the government announced that the obligation would be extended to employees of companies with more than 100 people, healthcare workers and all contractors of federal agencies from January 4.

8:40 am. ” Never seen “. “We are in a fairly serious and unprecedented situation in France, it is that there are people not vaccinated who have no income and that is unacceptable. It’s unheard of, ”argues Philippe Martinez, secretary general of the CGT, referring to employees subject to compulsory vaccination but who were suspended because they refused to comply. “We must find a solution so that these employees can live,” he claims. If they cannot touch unemployment, they are automatically eligible for RSA, but several departments are contesting the decision to have to pay them.

8:17. The problem of the management of masks in children in France. “We do not know how the virus circulates in children, due to lack of screening. So we take the figures of adults to put on or take off children’s masks: that doesn’t make sense. I think that when in doubt, they must be put back, ”said Gilles Pialoux, head of the infectious diseases department in Tenon, still on France 2.

8:16 am. Rebound expected. The epidemic resumption in Europe “was foreseeable: we have countries with less than 50% vaccination. We have not yet stocked up on the vaccination. Winter conditions with less ventilation ”.



8:15 am. “I share this concern” of the WHO concerning the risks of death to come in Europe, “for several reasons: the increase in bronchiolitis, the rebound of the 4th wave and the hospital which is going badly, not only in France”, estimates Gilles Pialoux, head of the diseases department infectious diseases in Tenon, on France 2.

7:55 am. “The Senate is out of time. We are talking about a pandemic, it is not something simple and it cannot be managed in a department, in a region, ”said Martin Lévrier, senator LREM, guest of the Public Senate. “It is not because we have good vaccination coverage that the epidemic is over,” he continues. “Wanting to change this system (of the health pass) is off-schedule,” he believes, in relation to the rejection of the “health vigilance” bill by the Senate this Thursday evening.

7.45 a.m. “This winter, it’s open”. Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State for Tourism is already encouraging the French to book their holidays for Christmas. “This winter, it’s open,” he says on France 2, especially on the subject of ski resorts. It specifies all the same that the obligation of the sanitary pass to access the ski lifts has not yet been decided.

7:25 am. A Chinese whistleblower in danger. Chinese “citizen journalist” Zhang Zhan, sentenced to four years in prison for “causing public disorder” after filming the quarantine of Wuhan, the first city in the world to be hit by Covid-19, is close to death, according to his family. This former lawyer is weakened by a hunger strike. The images of patients bedridden in an overcrowded hospital corridor, which she had shot in February 2020, had given a rare glimpse of the sanitary conditions in the city, plagued by the coronavirus.

7:15 am. Change of vice-president in Polynesia. The President of French Polynesia, Edouard Fritch, withdraws the vice-presidency of his government from Tearii Alpha, who refuses to be vaccinated against Covid-19. “The personal choice of Mr. Alpha is not compatible with the exemplary nature required by the position of number two in the government and causes trouble in public opinion,” said a press release from the presidency. It still retains its ministerial portfolios for Agriculture, Blue Economy and Research.

7:05 am. Cluster in Bordeaux. As France Bleu reports, fifteen caregivers at Saint-André hospital in Bordeaux have Covid-19. Nine patients, hospitalized for other reasons, were also infected. So far, no serious form has been detected. All infected people are doubly vaccinated, specifies the management of the hospital to the local radio.

6:50 a.m. Professor Raoult summoned. The other news to follow this Friday concerns Professor Raoult. The director of the IHU Méditerranée Infection in Marseille is summoned before the regional council of the Ordre des médecins de Nouvelle-Aquitaine, in Bordeaux, to answer for several alleged breaches of the code of ethics in connection with alleged irregularities during tests clinics between the first two waves of Covid-19, during the summer of 2020.

6:45 am. But this bill does not suit the Senate, dominated by the right-wing opposition. The upper house rejected the text this Thursday evening. At the end of last week, the senators had reduced the extension of the braking measures to February 28, but the date of July 31 had been restored by the National Assembly. It is, in any case, the deputies who will have the last word this Friday.

6:40 am. Controversial law. One of the main information to follow this Friday is the final adoption, by the National Assembly, of the bill of “health vigilance”, which provides, among other things, the possibility of building on the past. health until July 31, the extension of the exit regime from the state of emergency or the tightening of measures to fight against fraud linked to the pass.

6.30 a.m. Things are heating up in Europe. Covid-19 contaminations are now on the rise in almost all European countries. To the point that the WHO has warned of the possibility that 500,000 deaths linked to Covid-19 will be recorded on the continent by February. Why such concern? The details to read in our article.