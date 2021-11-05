drop of more than 240,000 tests over a week due to school holidays

Performed in schools, salivary RT-PCR tests represent a significant proportion of this reflux.

The figures are impressive, but easily explained. As the Drees (Directorate of Research, Studies, Evaluation and Statistics) advance in a statement released Tuesday, a drop of more than 240,000 RT-PCR and antigen tests was noted for the week of 25 to October 31, 2021, across the country. Over this period, 2,055,100 Covid-19 detection tests were identified, against 2,298,500 for the previous week.

School vacation

As explained by the Drees, this fall would correspond to the school holidays of All Saints’ Day, a hypothesis confirmed by the proportion of salivary RT-PCR tests in this fall, around 160,000, which are mainly carried out in schools.





On the other hand, the Drees still underlines that the number of tests carried out in France remains high, “comparable to that which was recorded a year ago.” The statistics are also eloquent since between March 1, 2020 and October 31, 2021, “approximately 163,724,000 antigen and RT-PCR tests were validated by a healthcare professional.”

In detail, these are “60,541,000 antigenic tests and 103,183,000 RT-PCR tests including 98,533,000 nasopharyngeal, 4,410,000 salivary and 240,000 in various media.”

A very real drop

Since the start of the school year in September, the drop in the number of tests carried out in the country is nevertheless a reality. Between October 11 and 17, 2.97 million PCR and antigenic screening tests for Covid were carried out, compared to 3.2 million tests the previous week. This time again, this reflux finds its explanation: that of the end of the free access to these devices.