Dutch Supreme Court rules on Yukos case

The Dutch Supreme Court delivers its judgment on Friday in a sprawling case between the former shareholders of the former oil group Yukos and the Russian state, previously ordered to pay them $ 50 billion in compensation.

Accused by the ex-shareholders of having orchestrated the dismantling of Yukos for political reasons, Russia was initially ordered to compensate them in 2014 by an international court located in The Hague.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) ruled that the ex-shareholders deserved compensation for the dissolution of Yukos after the arrest in 2003 of its former boss, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, oligarch and declared enemy of the Kremlin.

Moscow has refused to pay and has fought in Dutch courts for the past seven years to get the judgment overturned.

“We are patiently awaiting the decision, we are confident about its outcome,” Jonathan Hill, spokesperson for former Yukos shareholders, told AFP.

Moscow made no comment before the verdict, which is due to be released at 10:30 a.m. (9:30 a.m. GMT).

Yukos, which was the first Russian black gold producer, was founded in the 1990s after the fall of the USSR. Businessmen, including Mr. Khodorkovsky, amassed fortunes by acquiring Soviet assets at low prices, especially in the commodities sector, as the country was plunged into a deep crisis.

Yukos was sold cut to size between 2004 and 2006, largely to the Russian state-owned oil group Rosneft.

Pardoned in December 2013 by the Russian president, Mr. Khodorkovsky has been living in exile since then and is not part of the affair.





– Record sum –

The Yukos affair is widely seen as the moment when Vladimir Putin brought the great Russian oligarchs to heel, whose influence over the political system reached its peak under Boris Yeltsin.

GML, a company that brings together the former majority shareholders of Yukos, believes it is entitled to compensation for losses caused by the dissolution of the oil giant.

The PCA ruled in their favor in 2014 and allocated them a record sum in the history of the jurisdiction, basing its decision on a multilateral agreement dating from 1994, the Energy Charter Treaty.

But in a surprising turnaround, a Dutch court overturned the decision in 2016, saying the PCA was “not competent” to rule because Moscow signed the treaty but did not ratify it.

A Dutch appeals court then in turn reinstated the original sentence in 2020, subsequently giving rise to a Russian appeal to the Supreme Court. Last April, the principal legal adviser of this body recommended that this appeal be dismissed.

– Diplomatic tensions –

But the Yukos legal saga may not end on Friday. The case could still be referred to the court of appeal or to the European Court of Justice, according to observers.

And even if the ex-shareholders succeed, they will have to be patient because it will likely take legal proceedings to seize Russian assets in several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, to see the color of the $ 50 billion.

These proceedings have already started with the seizure in 2020 of the assets in the Netherlands of two emblematic Russian vodka brands, Stolichnaya and Moskovskaya.

The decision of the Dutch Supreme Court could fuel the climate of tension between The Hague and Moscow, whose relations are suffering from several disputed cases in the courts.