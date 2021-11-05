Dwayne Johnson: actor’s radical decision after Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot

Wednesday, November 3, 2021, Dwayne Johnson spoke to Variety at the premiere of Red Notice. Affected by the disappearance of Halyna Hutchins, accidentally killed by Alec Baldwin, the actor has made a radical decision.

A radical decision! While filming Rust, Alec Baldwin accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the film. Overwhelmed by this drama, Dwayne johnson has promised to stop using real firearms on the sets of his productions. At the premiere of Red Notice, it’s for Variety that the actor has revealed that he plans to use only rubber guns on set in the future, and that he will aim to apply the same practice to any other studio he works with. “I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without a lack of clarity here, that any movie we’re going to do with Seven Bucks Productions – any movie, any TV show, or anything. what we do or produce – we will not use real guns at all“, he assured.

Wishing things would change the actor explained that his production company will now use plastic weapons and the necessary special effects will be made in post-production. To underline his words, he added: “We’re not going to worry about any dollar; we won’t care what it costs.While he had to work with firearms on the set of his latest film, Dwayne Johnson said he still takes safety protocols seriously, but admitted accidents do happen with guns on film sets. Finally, he added: “When something like this happens it’s heartbreaking, I think the safest and smartest thing to do is pause for a second and really reconsider how you’re going to move forward and how we’re going. let’s work together. All the movies that we do that Seven Bucks does with any studio, the rule is we’re not going to use real guns. That’s all.“

Dwayne Johnson: “We lost a life”

Very affected by the disappearance of Halyna Hutchins, the actor told Variety he was “heartbroken” by the shooting at the set of the film Rust. “We lost a life. My heart goes out to his family and everyone on the set. I have known Alec for a very long time too“, he shared.

Loading widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge