Eager to return to Barca, Xavi puts pressure on his leaders

Xavi impatient to return to Barça, Dani Olmo and Raheem Sterling in the sights of the Blaugrana or Harry Kane who now intends to stay in Tottenham: find all the information of the football transfer window of this Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Xavi eager to return to FC Barcelona

Tipped to take the reins of FC Barcelona, ​​Xavi Hernandez said he was impatient to return to Catalonia. “I can’t wait to get home, as you can imagine, but it’s all about respect. I have a contract, and the two clubs must agree“Said the former Blaugrana midfielder, a week after the dismissal of Dutch coach Ronald Koeman. “I am very positive, I am like that, I have been very clear about what I want. I think it’s a matter of hours, maybe days», He continued. For the moment, no agreement between the leaders of the Blaugrana and those of Al-Sadd, the club where he currently officiates, has been found. “The two clubs are talking and this needs to be resolved“, Added the world champion 2010 by way of pressure on his leaders, evoking in passing a”small release clause”In his contract with Al-Sadd, estimated at 5.8 M €.

SEE AS ​​WELL – Xavi Hernandez’s first goal in La Liga with FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona: two offensive tracks for this winter

Despite its financial fragility, FC Barcelona could be active on the winter transfer market, in particular in order to strengthen its attacking sector. Especially since Sergio Agüero should be unavailable, at least, for the next three months because of a treatment which should allow him to solve his health problems. AS report that the Blaugrana would be counting on signing an element capable of establishing themselves in the squad in the long term, and not just a backup player. The priority track leads to Dani Olmo. The Spaniard from RB Leipzig knows Catalonia well as he has been through the Masia. But to secure his services in January seems difficult, unless there is a huge offer. The second option leads to Raheem Sterling, relegated to the status of luxury replacement at Manchester City for some time. One thing seems certain, the FCB, in difficulty at the start of the season, must evolve to find the heights.





With Antonio Conte at the helm, Harry Kane no longer intends to leave Spurs

His initial inclinations would have disappeared. According to the revelations of Sun Harry Kane (28) would have welcomed the arrival of Antonio Conte at the head of Tottenham, in place of Nuno Espirito Santo. To the point of no longer seeing leaving the club. The British center-forward, the Premier League’s top scorer and assistant last season, is said to believe that the Italian coach’s arrival would increase Spurs’ chances of lifting trophies. This summer, Harry Kane had been in the news for a long time since he had intended to join Manchester City … in order to win titles. To see if he will manage to develop his collective record under the leadership of the ex-technician of Inter Milan.

Inter Milan: imminent extension for Nicolò Barella

It’s just a matter of hours. Nicolò Barella (24) should officially extend with Inter Milan this Thursday, advances Fabrizio Romano. The midfielder, winner of Euro 2020 with Squadra Azzura this summer, is expected to initial a new five-year contract with the key to a salary increase allowing him to receive € 5 million per year. The Italy international joined the Milan team from Cagliari in July 2019; first as a loan, then as a final transfer.

Newcastle talk for Niklas Süle

He could become one of the first recruits of the Saudi era at Newcastle. According to information disclosed by SPORT BILD, the Magpies would appreciate the profile of Niklas Süle (26). They would even have started discussions with his management three weeks ago to explore the possibility of a transfer. The German defender of Bayern Munich would not be indifferent to this interest. Will an agreement be found between the three parties in the coming months?