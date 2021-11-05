eFootball 2022: new delay, refund and canceled pre-orders, the successor of PES specifies its future

Clearly, the start of eFootball 2022 is struggling to get started and in the right direction. The launch of free-to-play, carried out at the end of September, will have marked the outbreak of dozens of impressive graphic bugs, making it a subject regularly mocked on the net.

After having postponed its corrective patch multiple times (released today), Konami talks about its future through a new official press release… and players may still be disappointed.

From postponements to cancellations

A big blow to the eFootball 2022 community. On Twitter, the developers confirmed some tough news: Update 1.0.0., expected for November 11, will not be released until spring 2022. This was to allow anyone who pre-ordered the Premium Player Pack and its items – 2,800 eFootball Coins, six lucky chords – for € 39.99 to be able to use them in-game, in addition to other fixes and balances.





Thereby, Konami has just announced outright the cancellation of pre-orders for this Premium Player Pack and confirmed their automatic refund. On the other hand, anyone who pre-ordered this DLC will have to remove, re-download and reinstall eFootball 2022 to continue playing it.

The Japanese firm apologizes flatly for these inconveniences and establishes a sober and agreed message, simply specifying that she works hard to provide an experience that meets expectations. We must admit that despite the risk-taking, that of transforming PES into a free game service while renaming it, the bet has not yet been really successful and is struggling to convince, dragging behind it a certain batch of pots that are difficult to understand. to forget.