Elden Ring: 15 minutes of gameplay in 4K and 60 FPS and 2 Collector’s editions unveiled | Xbox one

As expected, the highly anticipated Elden Ring offered a long gameplay presentation. From Software’s game should please fans who have been waiting for this title recently postponed for a few weeks for a long time now.

15 minutes of happiness

So 15 minutes of gameplay have just been unveiled by the studio in a detailed presentation. The gameplay was from a non-final PC build which therefore does not represent the final version of the game. It is on a fight against a large creature that the demo began while quieter phases mixing exploration and puzzles were then shown.

We got to know Malenia and discovered several hero powers in addition to the multiplayer component through a boss fight. Different places on the map were also in the game and this one looks rather large and diverse.





Two collector editions unveiled

In addition to this gameplay presentation, it is also the different editions of the game that have just been unveiled. The title will be available in dematerialized edition as well as in physical edition and you will be able to find two collector editions, one of which is limited to 6,000 copies. Pre-orders are already open.

Remember that Elden Ring will be released on February 25 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC as well as on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Content of the collector’s edition

The game

An exclusive steelbook

A 23 cm statuette of Malenia

A 40-page artbook

A digital soundtrack

Price: € 189.99