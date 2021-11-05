Elden Ring: 19 minutes of grandiose gameplay between exploration, combat, dungeons and multi-cooperative!

The simple mention of the name of certain games has something to excite a whole community on the Web and this is the case ofElden Ring, the next game of FromSoftware expected early next year, although recently postponed, and which has finally rarely shown so far since its big comeback upstream of theE3 2021. While some lucky people will be able to discover the game with their controller in hand thanks to a closed beta within a few days, we are all going to have the opportunity to admire gameplay, and not later than this week !

Bandai Namco is hot and therefore just announced thatElden Ring will be revealed at the bend ofa video of gameplay about fifteen minutes this Thursday, November 4 at 3:00 p.m.. You can follow this broadcast live from the stream Youtube above (subtitles will be available), or via Twitch if you prefer, that promises to feast the fans. We will update this article if necessary with the useful details communicated.

Update : After a good little musical countdown plunging us into this fantastic universe, it is therefore a glimpse of a build PC presented to us. Preview of the huge map that will serve as a playground, where we can place markers and even an indicator to spot our objectives from afar, system of crafting, exploration, dungeons and brutal fights in which we will be able to summon spirits to help us, the gameplay clearly does not disappoint. Cooperative multiplayer will also be present to fight together against the very dangerous fauna that populates theBetween ground. The presentation ended with a boss clash, a demigod that we had already seen in the previous one. trailer and which promises to give us a hard time.





The vast view of the world – The meticulously designed "Entre-terre" brings unprecedented immersion to FromSoftware's biggest game to date. Secrets lurk in all four corners of this immense world, encouraging exploration for those who dare to venture off the beaten track.

The Legacy Dungeons – Large multi-level dungeons, reminiscent of the typical FromSoftware level design, are integrated into this world.

Crossing – Gallop in the wind through the Underground on your Spectral Charger and engage in combat, even on horseback.

The fights – Players can have a variety of basic and advanced combat options available across a number of weapon types and magic disciplines.

The multiplayer – Team up with friends and help other Shardless take down powerful enemies with cooperative multiplayer.

Elden Ring is for recall expected on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC on February 25, 2022.