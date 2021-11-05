Elden Ring: New Gameplay Trailer Details That (Really) Deserve Your Attention

There you go, Elden Ring has just released his first long streak of gameplay. For more than fifteen minutes, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware allowed us to discover several different phases, with combat, infiltration, dungeons and bosses. Here are the details not to be missed.

Long awaited by FromSoftware lovers (Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro) the already famous Elden Ring has just unveiled a long sequence of gameplay. And the least we can say is that there is a lot to say. As a reminder, Elden Ring was most recently postponed to February 25, 2022, a short month after its initial release date. FromSoftware has also recently announced several test sessions around the world, to which you can register now, and which will start from November 12, 2021. New information about the title should therefore arrive from that date. But let’s take a look at the new video uploaded. As a reminder, unlike the studio’s other games, Elden Ring takes place in an open world, called Entre-Terre. This means that a lot of habits are going to be changed, although the gameplay will always be demanding.

More flexible gameplay, more complex level design

The first thing that changes compared to Dark Souls for example, is the hero’s mobility. As illustrated in the gameplay trailer, the movements are flexible and lively (but the weight of the objects is always taken into account, as evidenced by a passage in the inventory during the video). This means more dynamic fights, closer to a Sekiro / Bloodborne than a Souls, and above all a level design that will respond to this new data. The fact of being able to jump at any time with the help of a button will have a big impact on the construction of the levels and the way of approaching them.. The trailer reveals a very telling example, where the hero jumps on the railing of a terrace, goes over the edges of a tower to finally arrive on another building, where he enters through a window. Already the FromSoftware studio is renowned for its tortuous level design, Elden Ring will go even further. Note that fall damage has been reduced to encourage more vertical exploration. For now, we do not know to what extent they have been.

Robust arsenal for a wide range of situations

Obviously, the jump will also be important during fights. The video notably reveals a passage where the hero performs a heavy attack by jumping from a ledge. A vertical and offensive approach that allows you to surprise the enemy and finish him off directly with a second gesture. In a similar vein, there are also the weapon skills, already present in Dark Souls 3, which here can be assigned to any blade or imposing thing to defend yourself. The goal: to vary your shots, to gain the advantage. For the offensive approach, that is, we still had a display of magical spirits and skills. But that would be forgetting the more discreet alternative. A passage of the video reveals, for example, a craft screen to create anesthetic arrows (this will require gathering items in the open world). Convenient to take it easy and take advantage of “golden” opportunities, as in the case of a treasure. Finally, the trailer shows a lot of passages where it is possible to easily skip an imminent danger, by crouching and walking slowly. But the exact opposite can happen. At one point, a huge dragon tumbles without warning. The music starts, it’s a real boss fight.





Elden Ring – Screenshots from the new trailer

The importance given to details and the environment

Because the world of Entre-Terre is populated by many creatures, friends as well as enemies. The gameplay video reveals in particular a giant cauldron with its tongue hanging out, stuck in the earth and that will have to be delivered with blows of a club. “Well done my dear, well done” he replies. It’s for these kinds of moments, both quirky and epic, that FromSoftware’s worlds are so eye-catching.. And it will be up to you to trust those you meet on the road. Another passage, in Stormveil Castle, shows, for example, an individual advising you on the direction to take. “Above all, do not take the main door”. After a few arrows in the stomach, it turns out he was finally telling the truth.

With this open world, FromSoftware puts even more emphasis on the choices given to the player. It will thus be possible to go wherever you want, in caves, mines and especially in “Legacy Dungeons”, equivalent to large levels of Dark Souls. To help you get your bearings, there will of course be a map to be completed by finding several fragments, with landmarks to be set manually and points of interest that will be directly visible on the horizon. But also streams of lights from the “Sites of Grace” (the Elden Ring campfires), as we can see at the very beginning of the video. In short, a journey that we can’t wait to experience, especially with the multiplayer possibilities (PvP, PvE, invasion) inherited from Souls.