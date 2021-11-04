Elrond hits new high, targets $ 440 quickly

Elrond looks set to recover after breaking through crucial resistance. Further buying pressure could push EGLD to a new all-time high.

Elrond is ready to reach higher heights

The Elrond is again in price discovery after breaking its previous all-time high at nearly $ 303.

The 35th cryptocurrency by market capitalization has gone through a long period of consolidation that began on September 8. While EGLD hit a series of higher lows, the resistance area of ​​$ 303 held it back from further progress. Such price action led to the formation of an ascending triangle on the Elrond 12 hour chart.

A recent spike in buying pressure has pushed EGLD up nearly 20%, allowing it to break through general resistance and hit a new all-time high of $ 325. The bullish momentum also helped confirm a bullish break in the consolidation pattern. Now the Elrond could rise another 35% to $ 440.

The optimistic outlook is determined by measuring the distance between the two highest points of the triangle and adding it to the break point.





It should be noted that the Elrond must remain traded above the $ 303- $ 296 price range for the ascending triangle to remain the guiding pattern of the asset. Failure to stay above this crucial demand barrier could result in significant losses.

The Fibonacci retracement indicator, measured from Elrond’s previous all-time high of near $ 303 on September 14 to its low of $ 121 on September 7, provides a sign of the direction prices could take. .

A break in the underlying support could cause a correction towards $ 264. A spike in selling pressure around this price point could potentially move towards a more pessimistic outlook, with the next major support area standing at $ 212.