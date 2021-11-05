Europa League Conference: Roma still battered by Bodo / Glimt

Qualified Gantoise

Leader of Pool B, La Gantoise is qualified for the next round. It remains to be seen whether it will be as the first (therefore in the round of 16) or second (in the 16th against a team transferred from the Europa League). This Thursday evening, the Belgian club took a point against Partizan Belgrade (1-1). Saved by his post in the 28th, the Buffalos goaltender conceded his first goal of the competition in the 66th on a magical curled shot from Urosevic. Out of the bench, Chakvetadze and Tissadouli worked together for the equalization of the premises.