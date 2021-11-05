Europa League Conference: Roma still battered by Bodo / Glimt

Humiliated during the third day on the field of Bodo / Glimt (1-6), Roma still suffered greatly against the Norwegians at the Olimpico (2-2). Authors of a double each two weeks ago against La Louve, Solbakken and Botheim scored again to give their team the advantage twice. José Mourinho’s men did their best not to lose. Found by Zaniolo, El Shaarawy equalized the first. At the end of the game, the offensive Brazilian central defender Roger Ibanez gave the two teams to 2-2, from the head, to the reception of a corner of the incoming Mayoral.
At the top of Group C, Bodo / Glimt is one step ahead of Roma. Zorya, who beat CSKA Sofia late in the game (2-0), has six points and can still dream of qualifying.
Qualified Gantoise
Leader of Pool B, La Gantoise is qualified for the next round. It remains to be seen whether it will be as the first (therefore in the round of 16) or second (in the 16th against a team transferred from the Europa League). This Thursday evening, the Belgian club took a point against Partizan Belgrade (1-1). Saved by his post in the 28th, the Buffalos goaltender conceded his first goal of the competition in the 66th on a magical curled shot from Urosevic. Out of the bench, Chakvetadze and Tissadouli worked together for the equalization of the premises.