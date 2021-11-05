Europa League Conference – Tottenham: Successful start for Antonio Conte

It was undecided until the last second. Finally, Antonio Conte, newly arrived on the bench from Tottenham, after his appointment just two days ago, managed his first with his new club. This Thursday evening, as part of the fourth day of the group stage of the Europa League Conference, the Spurs defeated Vitesse Arnhem (3-2), in their den at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

If the score therefore seems tight, the premises nevertheless led 3-0 after 28 minutes of play, following three achievements in just 13 minutes. At the quarter of an hour, Heung-Min Son opened his counter this season in the competition (15th, 1-0). Harry Kane then served Lucas perfectly, in the 22nd minute of play (2-0), before Ben Davies then pushed the Danish defender Jacob Rasmussen to deceive his own goalkeeper (28th, 3-0).

Three red cards distributed in the second act

Rasmussen then caught up perfectly well, just four short minutes later, by relaunching his own, on a service from Maximilian Wittek (32nd, 3-1), before at the 39th minute of play, Matus Bero, perfectly found by the former Rennais Yann Gboho, does not then reduce his training to a small goal (3-2).





In the second act, no other achievement was then entered, but the two groups obviously struggled to keep their nerves. No less than three red cards were distributed, with, on one side, Cristiano Romero for Spurs, and on the other Danilho Doekhi and Markus Schubert for Vitesse Arnhem

But the essential is at the end for Tottenham, which returns to success, after its last stinging loss against Manchester United last Saturday (0-3). In this Europa League Conference, Spurs are second in Group G, with seven units, and in an ideal position to continue their journey in the competition.

