Europa League: Monaco remains silent and tramples against PSV Eindhoven (0-0)

Monaco did not show their best face. Opposed to PSV Eindhoven on the 4th day of the Europa League, the Principality’s players were content with a very sad draw on their lawn on Thursday (0-0). The pocketed point still allows Niko Kovac’s men to stay ahead of Group B with now 8 points against 5 for their opponent, still 3rd behind Real Sociedad which was held in check by Sturm Graz (1-1). Nothing is done for the qualification in the 8th or the round of 16.

Contrary to what he believes to find in Ligue 1, the ASM coach hoped to see the Dutch rush to the attack to stay in the race for qualification. The visitors indeed began the meeting with the desire to project themselves towards the surface of Alexander Nübel but were not naive enough to fall into the trap of Monegasques who were waiting for them.

Still passive, quite soft and uncomfortable collectively in their tactical system as recently against Brest (2-0 defeat), the Monegasques were unable to put rhythm in their passes to put the Dutch block in difficulty. In a not very exciting first period, they only fired a small shot that was not on target. The visitors tried five, but all also outside the frame. In their defense, it should be noted that they were deprived of their best offensive elements Mario Götze and Cody Gakpo and lost the stirring Yobre Vertessen just before the break.





Kovac and ASM helpless

Well aware of the difficulties of his troops, Kovac took matters into his own hands and launched Sofiane Diop, Djibril Sidibé and Alexandr Golovin in place of the disappointing Axel Disasi, Ruben Aguilar and Jean Lucas (46th). If the first brought dynamism and envy in the midfield, the other two were rather modeled on the small rhythm of their partners. Scorer during the victory of the ASM in the first leg (1-2), Myron Boadu remained desperately borrowed before giving way to Wissam Ben Yedder (66th).

The only Monegasque opportunity of the match came from the next free kick played on the right for Golovin whose cross ended up on the header of Airélien Tchouaméni, alone at the far post but who opted for a header instead of trying his luck (68th). Despite its willingness to push in the last quarter of an hour, the PSV remained imprecise in its shots (9 to 0 on target in the end). Monaco, which could have obtained a penalty for a foul on Diop (84th), did not do better (0 out of 5). After its setback in Finistère in the league, the Rocher club continues a second match without scoring but also a worrying performance. Much more will have to be done in Reims on Sunday so as not to get bogged down in this bad series.

