Europa League: two “Daltons” invade the field during the match OL-Sparta Prague

Of them “Daltons”, named after a collective of Lyon rappers already known for their urban motorcycle rodeos in downtown Lyon, invaded the lawn on Thursday evening during the OL-Sparta Prague football match, a journalist from theAFP. In the 39th minute of play, two of them ran onto the field, as usual dressed in yellow and black striped outfits à la Dalton.

Causing a few minutes of interruption, they were finally arrested, under the whistles of the spectators. The images were immediately posted on the account Instagram of the collective. OL are facing sanctions from UEFA following these incidents. This is not the first time that the club has been singled out for a lack of security in its stadium.

Rodeos already organized by “Dalton”

At the end of October, a biker “Dalton” had been taken into custody after an urban rodeo in downtown Lyon. The young man, who was alone on his motorbike, was arrested, while two other people riding a second motorbike were on the run.





On videos and photos posted on the account Instagram from this group of rappers, we could notably see the three bikers, hooded and masked, dressed in yellow and black striped outfits. One of the two motorcycles is painted with the same colors. On Twitter, the Rhône prefecture had denounced a “irresponsible behavior”. “These individuals carry no message. They are delinquents”, she added.

On Saturday 23 October, the police had already arrested, in Lyon, three members of the “Dalton”, the four gangsters from the Lucky Luke comic strip. They are to be tried on November 26. At the end of August, another member of the “Dalton”, who was accused of having organized four rodeos in the 8th arrondissement and on the ring road between February 14 and June 17, was sentenced to nine months in prison. Mehdi Fiad, 30, alias “Many GT”, had assured that it was about filming of clips.

