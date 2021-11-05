Fekir’s bloodstroke, expelled after a provocation by Demirbay

Nabil Fekir was excluded at the end of the match between Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis (4-0) on Thursday in the Europa League after an altercation with Kerem Demirbay which led to a big moment of confusion.

Real Betis and Nabil Fekir had a very bad night in the Europa League on Thursday. The Andalusians bowed heavily on the field of Bayer Leverkusen (4-0), during the 4th day. The French international (25 caps, 2 goals), he did not finish the meeting. He was sent off in stoppage time for a moody move. As the score was sealed, the former Lyonnais saw red when Bayer midfielder Kerem Demirbay cleared the ball directly at him as play was stopped. He then jumped him towards his opponent, catching him at the level of the face, before pushing back Nadiem Amiri, also nearby.

Demirbay hits him on the back of the head, his trainer defends him

Fekir’s gesture sparked clashes between many players, including those from the German sidelines. In the confusion, the Frenchman received a blow to the back of the head by Demirbay, also very recovered. English referee Anthony Taylor solved the problem by expelling Fekir and the German international (2 caps, 1 goal). The Betis attacking midfielder will be automatically suspended for his team’s next match in the competition, on November 25 against Ferencvaros (6:45 p.m.).





His suspension could even be heavier because of his behavior. His trainer Manuel Pellegrini regretted the gesture but defended it. “It’s partly because of the frustration, but they also provoked him a lot, he said. On that action, they hit him with a ball and a slap. He reacted because we are human beings. It was an unexpected reaction, but also provoked. “

Before that, Fekir had created a great opportunity on a long shot (35th) while the score was still blank. Betis finally sank and Fekir failed to lighten the bill.

>> Subscribe to RMC Sport offers to watch the Europa League

A bad note for the 2018 world champion – who has not been called up since September 2020 – so far author of a good season (2 goals, 3 assists in 15 games). His best since arriving in 2019. “Yes, I think this is my best version here, he recently confided in an interview with Betis TV. I am very happy here. I learn everyday and I ‘hope it can continue like this. The fans love me, it gives me a lot of joy and I want to give it back to them on the pitch. You never know in football, but the truth is that now I don’t think about the offers. I’m at Betis and I’m very happy here. “