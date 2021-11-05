Food prices as high as in 2011!

World food prices have reached their highest level since July 2011, this is the observation made by this article in Figaro.

The FAO food price index rose 3% from September to 133.2 points.





“World food prices rose again vigorously in October, reaching their highest level since July 2011,” the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) announced on Thursday. The FAO food price index rose 3% from September to 133.2 points. Over one year the increase is 31.3%, says the organization in a press release.

For the fifth consecutive month, the price of wheat rose in October, taking 5% month on month and 38.3% year on year. It is at its highest since November 2012. But it is the same for all cereals but also for vegetable oils.

There is nothing shocking in absolute terms that food takes on a higher relative value in household spending. This has historically always been the case. It therefore remains to reduce our purchases of “i-tips” and other high-tech products, without forgetting our various and varied digital subscriptions.

