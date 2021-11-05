Foot OM – OM loses points, Sampaoli disgusted by the supporters

Thursday evening, a handful of OM supporters stood out again with projectile throws at the time of a corner in favor of Lazio.

This is starting to do a lot for the supporters of Olympique de Marseille, who had already been guilty of this type of incident during the championship match against Paris Saint-Germain at the Orange Vélodrome. And Thursday night against Lazio, these small incidents cost Jorge Sampaoli’s team dearly as it resulted in five minutes of added time in the first half. While OM led 1-0 and outrageously dominated the game, Lazio managed to equalize in the 49th minute of play in the first half. Unsurprisingly, Jorge Sampaoli was angry after the match at a press conference.

So OM are having a great match, OM are leading 1/0 and a bunch of morons from Supp are there to ruin everything! That’s crazy

– Daniel Riolo (@DanielRiolo) November 4, 2021

“It’s a shame, it didn’t make sense. We controlled the game. It was against us. People should enjoy the game, not do that. This type of behavior seems ridiculous to me ” cursed Jorge Sampaoli, aware that the brief incidents took his side out of the game late in the first half, which resulted in Lazio Roma returning to 1-1 before the break. This is all the more damaging in the eyes of Jorge Sampaoli as for the OM coach, his team clearly dominated the match. “We were very superior in the first half and arriving at the break with a tie was not necessarily fair. In the second half, we take a very quick goal but the team struggled until the last second. It was hard to come back with a very experienced team in front. We managed to play without fear but in this tournament we weren’t very lucky ”. From now on, it will be necessary to win in Galatasaray and against Lokomotiv Moscow at the Velodrome to continue the adventure in the Europa League in the spring.