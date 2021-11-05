Football Brest – Black notebook: Death of François Yvinec

Emblematic president of Stade Brestois, François Yvinec died at the age of 89.

This Breton leader and businessman put the Finistère club on the French football map in the 1980s by spending large sums at the time to bring in stars from France and abroad. The SB29 will pay tribute to its former president on the occasion of the next match at Francis-Le-Blé.

” With the disappearance of François, a whole part of our club is leaving. Today we are sad to lose one of those who put so much heart into building the club and putting it on the football map. François left his mark on his time and during his decade of presidency made the enthusiasts of Brest Armorique dream », said Denis Le Saint, who currently chairs Stade Brestois.





Known for extravagance, Yvinec had gone to Colombia to look for a certain Roberto Cabanas, and had met his future wife there on this occasion. The retired couple had lived in Spain for 20 years. During his presidency, François Yvinec had achieved some major blows, such as bringing in foreign stars. For example Roberto Cabanas, José Luis Brown, Julio César or Jorge Higuain, Gonzalo’s father. Brest then had, in the 1980s, one of the best teams in France, notably with the future French internationals Lama, Guérin, Le Guen, Buscher or Ginola. The sulphurous management had however led to the bankruptcy of the Breton club, riddled with debt and relegated in 1991.