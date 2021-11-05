Football PSG – Shock treatment for Messi, PSG out of the game

Injured and absent for the match in Leipzig in the Champions League, Lionel Messi left France to heal in a more muscular manner.

The chances of seeing Lionel Messi wearing the PSG jersey this weekend against Bordeaux are slim. The Argentine prodigy left Paris this week to join Madrid, with the somewhat forced authorization of PSG. The idea is to seek treatment in a clinic he knows well, and which had already taken care of a ligament injury suffered in 2015. If the flagship rookie of Paris Saint-Germain has problems with his thigh, c It is especially at the level of his knee that the medical staff is worried. The whole of his left leg would thus be weakened currently. And the problem would not be new, since it dates from September and the spectacular aggression suffered during a match against Venezuela. Since then, Lionel Messi has not managed to return to 100% at this level, and was for example released before the end of the match against Lyon for this reason. The same goes for the match against Lille.

A problem in the left leg for Messi

🔟🇦🇷 Lionel #Messi estuvo en Madrid para tratarse en una clínica. The medical consulta consists of the aplicación de plasma rico en plaquetas, a tipo of medico tratamiento that busca regenerar el tejido muscular lesionadohttps: //t.co/EuCvA7uGrv pic.twitter.com/WsLTABgqm4

A problem which therefore slows down the former Barça, and also explains why he decided to opt for a radical solution. Indeed, the Argentinian newspaper Olé affirms that his presence in Madrid allowed him to go to this clinic, and that an injection of plasma rich in platelets, to accelerate healing and strengthen this part of the body, has been carried out. PSG are obviously aware of this operation, but have no choice, and let the Argentinian take care of himself as he pleases. For example, the number 30 Parisian preferred to be accompanied by the doctors of the Argentine selection, rather than those of PSG, for this trip. This probably means another deadlock on the match against Bordeaux, and a Lionel Messi used again in selection for the next two matches.

Paredes enjoys the trip to Madrid

PSG are not too hot for that, but Messi’s motivation to travel to Argentina is total, and there is nothing Leonardo can do about it. Note that Leandro Paredes accompanied Lionel Messi on his trip to Madrid, without knowing if the midfielder had any care for his thigh injury. A passage that had to be done in all discretion, with a private flight and a well-kept secret about this visit to Madrid, but the Spanish press was not taken by surprise, taking the opportunity to add to the concern around the injury by Lionel Messi. In the meantime, the Argentinian is well injured, and PSG is still struggling to be able to count on a 100% player.