For 20 years, she made her husband believe that he has Alzheimer’s disease

In the United States, a woman was arrested by police on charges of defrauding her husband into believing he had Alzheimer’s disease. She would have stolen more than 600,000 dollars over a period of 20 years.

It is an unusual scam that has occurred in the United States. In Connecticut, Donna Marino, a 63-year-old woman, was arrested by police on October 27 because she is accused of having defrauded her husband. According to the magazine People, she made him believe that he had the Alzheimer’s disease to steal money from him. Over nearly 20 years, the woman would have stolen from her husband over $ 600,000

The authorities said in a statement that “Through the investigation, it was determined that Ms Marino allegedly forged her husband’s signature on his pension checks, social security checks, workers’ compensation regulations and other legal documents, before of deposit funds into a secret bank account without their knowledge“.

Donna Marino explained to investigators that she had managed to hide her fraudulent activities from her companion by convincing him that he was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. “She further stated that she believed convincing him that he had Alzheimer’s disease would prevent him from going to the bank, for finally discover the low balances of his accounts“the statement added.





The couple’s daughter discovers the scam

It is thanks to the couple’s daughter, Elena, who‘scam has been revealed. She indeed discovered financial documents at her parents’ home, and notified the police in March 2019, accompanied by her 78-year-old father. The latter explained that it was his wife who took care of the finances and that he did not have “no idea” that she was stealing money from him, until her daughter found out. The man also clarified that he did not want to press charges, before finally filing for divorce and allowing his daughter to contact the police again. Subsequently, the septuagenarian officially accused his wife of having defrauded him.

She wanted to “help the family”

On October 26, Donna Marino was presented to a judge and her bond was set at $ 25,000. After being arrested, she has admitted to having obtained fraudulently a power of attorney to be able to take care of her husband’s papers. In order to be able to operate more easily, she convinced him that he had Alzheimer’s disease. “And if he expressed a desire to go to a bank, his wife would remind him of false scenes caused by his illness, causing the mar’s embarrassment.i, “the police wrote in the complaint. According to the woman, the stolen money was used for “help the family”, in particular his brother who was having financial difficulties to pay his rent and his groceries. “Donna said she tries to make everyone “happy”, but it was at the expense of her husband “, wrote the police.

Loading widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge