Formula 1 | Hamilton wants to win in Mexico City, ‘a Red Bull track’

With five races to go, Lewis Hamilton will have to do more than limit the damage, but attack to make up for points.

Max Verstappen appears to be the frontrunner for the title and could further advance in the championship in Mexico and Brazil.

At the FIA ​​press conference, the seven-time world champion has a clear goal to outline to the media and fans.

“I’m not downcast. Winning is what I want, of course! As always,” said the Mercedes F1 driver.

“Last time around they were slightly faster than us here. It’s a Red Bull track. We’ve also had success here in the past, but only because Max made a mistake and got a penalty, but they were much faster than us. “

“We haven’t had any new parts on the car since Silverstone, but the others kept coming up with new things. I think Red Bull Racing has the advantage here, but it’s up to us to make the most of it. of our opportunities. I hope that will be enough to put the pressure on our opponent. “

Much has been said about Hamilton’s engine and the need to change it yet again. In any case, this weekend, that will not happen.

“Our engine is powerful. As far as I’m concerned, we can hold on to the end, so from my point of view, right now: no, no new engine coming.”





Hamilton vows to avoid final crash with Verstappen after Wolff’s comments

Toto Wolff said earlier this week that he wouldn’t be surprised if this year’s world championship were decided by an accident. Hamilton made it clear that he had never won a title this way and didn’t want to.

“I want to win the right way. Even if I lose, I want to be able to say afterwards: I did my best, but unfortunately it was not enough. I will try again.”

“I haven’t read what Toto said, but I highly doubt he is implying that I do.”

“We’ve never won a championship this way, I’ve never won a championship this way and I never would. So it’s impossible from my point of view. I’m here to win good. way and it’s through skill, determination and hard work. “

“You know how I won my championships in the past, I always want to win the right way. All you can do is give your all and work as hard as you can with the team. If that doesn’t work. not, then you will fight another day. “