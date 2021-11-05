Forza Horizon 5 Barn Treasures – Where to Find the Cars? Guide and complete walkthrough! | Xbox one

Where are the barn treasures on Forza Horizon 5? As in every episode, cars are hidden in the four corners of the game map, sometimes in rather unusual places. To collect all the treasures of the game, you will have to go on an adventure! How to unlock the 14 barn treasures in Forza Horizon 5? Discover our complete and detailed guide!

Forza Horizon 5 14 Barn Treasures Map

Here is the map of the locations of all barn treasures in Forza Horizon 5. As you can see, the game defaults to the list of all barn treasures to unlock with a visual indication on the screen. . In total, there are therefore 14 Barn Treasure slots in Forza Horizon 5.

Complete Guide to Forza Horizon 5 Barn Treasures

All of Forza Horizon 5’s barn treasures are listed here. You can find them via the video below or in detail with the photos of each of the cars just below.

BMW 2002 Turbo 1973

To find the BMW 2002 Turbo, you have to go all the way to the west of Guanajuato, a little north of the fields visible on the map. From the road you can see a farm and crossing the courtyard of it you will find the barn very quickly.

Chevrolet Corvette 1953

The Chevy sits in a barn halfway between the Southeast of Tierra Próspera and the Southwest of Los Jardines, near a stream. You can visualize a field and the barn is hidden in the groves to the north of it.

1968 Dodge Dart Hemi Super Stock

The very aggressive Dodge Dart Hemi Super Stock sits in a barn near Teotihuacan. From the map, you can go in a straight line south of the second A of the indication of this place. Otherwise, from the road that comes from Granjas de Tapalca, you will find a small dirt road on the right of the road. By rolling gently, you will easily fall on it.

1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR

The Dodge Viper GTS is located in the Gran Pantano area. Based on the inscription on the map, you will find the barn under the second A of Pantano. The other way to find it is to follow the dirt road to the right of Gran Pantano from the south. You will quickly find a barrier that indicates the path leading to the barn.

Ford F100 1956

The Ford F100 pick-up is located in the Tierra Próspera region, halfway between the zone’s inscription on the map and the highway exit at the interchanges drawing a butterfly. You can take as a landmark the start of the Las Curvas drift zone. The barn is not far from there, in the middle of the fields, hidden in thickets in a basin. A long, winding dirt road can take you there from the west.

1968 Ford Mustang GT 2 + 2 Fastback

The Ford Mustang GT is northeast of Guanajuato on a road leading to the cable car shown on the map. A small hut by the side of the road will allow you to find your way around because you have to cut through the countryside behind it. There is also a path a little further to the left of the road that can get you there, if you can’t find it. The barn is not far from the inland road.

Ford Racing Escort MK1 1967

The Ford Racing Escort MK1 is located near La Gran Caldera, lost in the mountains. From one of the hairpin bends, the most prominent of the climb on the west side, you can see a small path that you can guess thanks to the posts and barbed wire. From there, you will not be long in discovering the barn on the cliff side.





GMC Jimmy 1970

The 4×4 GMC Jimmy is hidden in the swamps southeast of the ruins of Atlantes de Tula, halfway to the Cascadas de Agua Azul. From the dirt road leaving Atlantes de Tula by the south-east, the third time the road is cut by water, go west and you can make out the barn hidden not far in the jungle.

Jaguar Sport XJR – 15 1991

This barn must be discovered during an exploration mission in the Aeródromo en la Selva. Following the southernmost path, you will see the barn not far from a half-plane wreck, hidden in the jungle.

Porsche 911 Carrera RS 1973

The Porsche 911 Carrera RS is hidden north of Colinas Aridas, just east of La Gran Caldera. For the moment, there is no visible path which brings us to the barn from a road. Starting from the last U formed by the road descending from the volcano, you will have to explore an area located to the southwest to find it among the trees.

Renault 4L Export 1968

To find the Renault 4L, you have to go to the northeast of the Dunas Blancas halfway to the Gran Telescopio. By zooming in on the map well, you will see that there is a dirt road going south that starts from the road. The access to this path is not visible at first glance because a security barrier hides its access. Following the path, you will come across the lost barn among the cacti.

Toyota # 1 Baja T100 truck

The Toyota T100 Baja is easy to find near De Otro Mundo. More precisely, the pick-up is located to the south of the second circular field. It is barely hidden and directly visible without having to look for a path.

Ferrari F40 Competizione 1989

The Ferrari F40 is hidden in a barn at the far east of the map, north of Pantano de la Selva. If you follow the few dirt roads that go up from this area, you will be able to distinguish a small swamp. The barn is located to the south-east of this marsh. You can also follow the dirt road parallel to the Riviera Maya coastal road. You will come across barriers indicating the path that leads directly to the object of your lust.

Ferrari 250 GTO 1962

The most expensive barn treasure, the Ferrari 250 GTO, can be found in Los Jardines. Following the dirt road through this area at the edge of the coastal forest, you will come across the barriers halfway along the path that will lead you straight to the barn.

Where are the Forza Horizon 5 barn treasures

Forza Horizon 5 barn treasures can be found all over the map of Mexico. Here’s how to find them easily.

Open the Forza Horizon 5 map menu

Apply the “barn treasure” filter as well as the “landmarks” filter

Identify the purple area in which the barn is located

Look for the barn treasure car in the area from our directions

Some barn treasures are easy to find because they are located in fairly deserted areas. But others are more difficult to find, and sometimes you will have to explore the surroundings at greater length to find the car. Our guide is here to help!

Tip: To get to a barn treasure easily, you can teleport over the map to the nearest road. Then just follow the direction of the barn treasure to find it.

