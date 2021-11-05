Forza Horizon 5 becomes top rated game of the year on OpenCritic! | Xbox one

Forza Horizon 5 is out in less than a week and you can already read our review. For the more impatient, it is even possible to play it now! Anyway, the entire press has given its verdict, which allows the latest production of Playground Games to reach new heights on Metacritic and OpenCritic!

A king who keeps his throne

If the license is today undisputed, it is thanks to a series of games which have each improved one after the other. Forza Horizon 5 offers gargantuan content with nearly 500 cars to customize, all in varied and jaw-dropping environments. The basics remain the same and Playground Games is now a master in the field of open world racing.





Although some sites have yet to release their rating, the title should continue to sit quietly off the top of its 91 score on Metacritic. On the OpenCritic side, the title can boast of reaching a nice 92! Of course, the scores can still change, but it should be noted that Forza Horizon 5 therefore becomes the highest rated title of the year on OpenCritic, all platforms combined!

Forza Horizon 5 will be available on November 9 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, and is included with Xbox Game Pass upon release. For players who have purchased the ultimate version of the title or just the expansion pack, it is possible to play it today by changing the region of their console or PC!

