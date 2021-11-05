four ministers about to be released, discussions around Burhan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke by telephone on Thursday (November 4) with Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane, urging him to restore the transitional civilian government, more than ‘a week after the coup. He called for the release of arrested civilian leaders, including Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, under house arrest since the putsch. Shortly after the UN statement, the general ordered the release of four Sudanese ministers, according to state television.

With our correspondent in Khartoum, Eliott Brachet

According to an announcement broadcast on the evening of Thursday, November 4 by state television, Hamza Baloul, Minister of Information and Culture, Hachem Hassab al-Rassoul, Minister of Telecommunications, Ali Jeddo, Minister of Commerce, and Youssef Adam, from Youth and Sports, will be released. No date for their effective release has been specified. On the night of Thursday to Friday, several hours after the announcement, there was still no sign of their release.

For one of the spokespersons for the Forces for Freedom and Change, met Thursday by RFI, General Abdel Fatah al-Burhane look for ” look good in front of international mediators “, But throw” powder in the eyes “. Opponents of the putsch believe that if these four releases are confirmed, they are far from sufficient, then most civilian representatives of the government dissolved by the military are still behind bars. Some face criminal prosecution, says a Sudanese diplomat.





Thursday evening, several corroborating sources confirmed new arrests in Khartoum, in particular that of lawyer Taha Osman, member of the committee for dismantling the regime of Omar al-Bashir, as well as those of two members of the Sudanese Congress party: Sherif Mohammad Othman and Hamza Farouk.

Since October 25 coup, arrests are increasing across the country: politicians, activists, lawyers, especially in Darfur. But the shutdown of telecommunications complicates the count.

After a telephone interview with the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, General Burhan also spoke with Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State. Like Antonio Guterres, the US foreign minister urged the general ” immediately release all political figures detained since 25 October “. He also called it ” to return to a dialogue bringing Prime Minister Hamdok back to his post “. Antony Blinken was also able to speak with Abdallah Hamdok.

In the meantime, intense negotiations are continuing in Khartoum for the upcoming formation of a government. Speculation is rife, but for the moment, no agreement has yet been reached between civilians and military. And in the streets, the resistance committees are announcing a new day of mobilization scheduled for Sunday, November 7.