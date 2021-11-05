France registers more than 9,500 new cases in 24 hours – 04/11/2021 at 20:07



FRANCE RECORDS OVER 9,500 NEW CASES IN 24 HOURS

PARIS (Reuters) – France on Thursday recorded 9,502 new cases of coronavirus contamination in 24 hours, data from health authorities show, bringing the seven-day moving average of new infections to its highest level in six weeks.





This average stands at 6,226, a level it had not reached since September 22, after falling to its lowest level in three months on October 10, at 4,172.

The seven-day smoothed daily new case figure peaked at 42,225 in mid-April before falling to its lowest level in late June (1,816).

In total, France has officially recorded 7.19 million infections with the coronavirus since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020.

According to data from health authorities, the number of COVID-19 patients treated in critical care wards on Thursday stood at 1,099, 62 more patients than a week ago.

France has also recorded 49 new deaths due to the disease, which brings the toll to 117,832 deaths.

(Report Benoît Van Overstraeten; French version Jean-Stéphane Brosse)