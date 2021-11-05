France team – Blues: Injured with hamstrings, Presnel Kimpembe is replaced by Clément Lenglet

By dint of pulling on the rope, it ended up breaking. With 50 matches on the clock this season, Presnel Kimpembe continued without blowing. In big difficulty against Leipzig (2-2) Wednesday in the Champions League, the Parisian is, in addition, injured in the left thigh and suffers from a hamstring injury. The France team has therefore made it known that it will not be able to hold its place for the last two qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup against Kazakhstan and Finland. He is replaced in the list of 23 by Clément Lenglet who has only 115 minutes of play at Barça and remains on a very difficult Euro.

Kimpembe’s injury was confirmed by Paris Saint-Germain in the aftermath. The club of the capital evokes “ten days of care”, and a fixed price for the trip of PSG to Bordeaux on Saturday in Ligue 1.

It is a big blow for Didier Deschamps who will not be able to count on either of his two holders in central defense since Raphaël Varane, injured Tuesday with Manchester United, is also on the flank. The coach will have to tinker even though his preferential system now (3-4-3) requires the tenure of three central defenders. To get his ticket to the World Cup, the Blues will therefore necessarily align an experimental defense.

Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Hernandez seem to be one step ahead of the competition. Kurt Zouma and Clément Lenglet could play the liners.

