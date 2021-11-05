Fuels at cost price – Where to benefit from the operation launched by certain brands in Aude and the Pyrénées-Orientales?

Faced with soaring prices, Casino, Intermarché and Leclerc had decided to resell their fuel at cost prices. While the brands are extending this operation, you are told where you can enjoy it in the P.-O. and the Aude.

Casino launches a new offer in addition to fuel at cost price

In Aude and P.-O., four Casino brands are extending the fuel operation at cost price. Three in the P.-O. Bolquere, Canet-en-Roussillon and Latour-bas-d’Elne ; and one in the Aude, that of Salleles-d’Aude. Nationally, 100 stores followed the operation.

Putting forward a fuel at 1 euro, a second offer is offered by the group until Saturday, November 6. In the 67 Géant Casino hypermarkets with a gas station, customers who have picked up fuel can go to reception to be reimbursed in vouchers for the difference between the price paid and the price that should have been paid. be if fuel cost one euro per liter.

This offer only concerns Aude, which has Géant Casino in Narbonne and Carcassonne.





Leclerc extends until November 14

Initially scheduled until October 30, the 713 Leclerc service stations are extending the “cost price” operation until November 14.

In the Aude, you can enjoy it at Vinassan, Castelnaudary, Limoux, Carcassonne and in Narbonne.

For the Pyrénées-Orientales, it will be necessary to go to one of the two brands in Perpignan or in Le Boulou.

Intermarché participates on Fridays and Saturdays

In Intermarché service stations, the “cost price” operation takes place from Friday morning to Saturday evening. It begins and ends during the opening and closing hours of the stores connected to the station.

12 stations participate in the Aude. They are located at Salles-d’Aude, Sigean, Alzonne, Lézignan, Esperaza, Castelnaudary, Gruissan, Capendu, La Redorte, Trèbes, Carcassonne and Narbonne.

There are 17 of them in the P-.Os: Canet-en-Roussillon, Millas, Elne, Montescot, Latour-Bas-Elne, Saint-Estève, Saint-Laurent-de-la-Salanque, Le Soler, Cabestany, Llupia, Céret, Pollestres, Rivesaltes, Port-Vendres, Canohès , Saint-André and Argelès-sur-Mer.