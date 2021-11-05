News tip Genshin Impact, the “Shadow of the Ancients” event: our complete guide

A new event is coming to Genshin Impact! Here is our complete guide to the latter in order to claim all the rewards.

Shadow of the ancients will therefore be the next event available on Genshin Impact. It also happens at the same time as the Amazon Prime rewards for the month of November, and will therefore require you to become a researcher for a few phases. The event starts on November 5 and will end on November 15.

Updated by Tridash, on November 05, 2021

Summary Shadow of the ancients Phase 1: Preliminary research Phase 2: Collection of samples Phase 3: Test in real conditions The rewards



Shadow of the ancients

The event will be divided into 3 distinct phases:





Phase 1: Preliminary research

You will have to complete the required quests in order to obtain the gadget Ayesha’s Chaos Detector, which will allow you to find the research objectives.

Phase 2: Collection of samples

Go to the sample site to start the challenge, and thus load the Pursina points, using attacks Electro while protecting them from enemies.

Phase 3: Test in real conditions

You will finally have to reload all the Pursina points within the allotted time, while resisting attacks from Abnormal Colossus of Ruins

The rewards

As always, you will collect Prime Gems, but also Mystic Reinforcement Ore, Skill Upgrade Materials, and Mora in reward. This article will be updated as the different challenges become available.