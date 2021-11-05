More

    Genshin Impact, the "Shadow of the Ancients" event: our complete guide

    News tip

    A new event is coming to Genshin Impact! Here is our complete guide to the latter in order to claim all the rewards.

    Shadow of the ancients will therefore be the next event available on Genshin Impact. It also happens at the same time as the Amazon Prime rewards for the month of November, and will therefore require you to become a researcher for a few phases. The event starts on November 5 and will end on November 15.

    Summary

    • Shadow of the ancients
      • Phase 1: Preliminary research
      • Phase 2: Collection of samples
      • Phase 3: Test in real conditions
      • The rewards

    Shadow of the ancients

    Genshin Impact, the event "Shadow of the ancients" : our complete guide

    The event will be divided into 3 distinct phases:


    Phase 1: Preliminary research

    You will have to complete the required quests in order to obtain the gadget Ayesha’s Chaos Detector, which will allow you to find the research objectives.

    Phase 2: Collection of samples

    Go to the sample site to start the challenge, and thus load the Pursina points, using attacks Electro while protecting them from enemies.

    Phase 3: Test in real conditions

    You will finally have to reload all the Pursina points within the allotted time, while resisting attacks from Abnormal Colossus of Ruins

    The rewards

    Genshin Impact, the event "Shadow of the ancients" : our complete guide

    As always, you will collect Prime Gems, but also Mystic Reinforcement Ore, Skill Upgrade Materials, and Mora in reward. This article will be updated as the different challenges become available.

    Our Genshin Impact guides

