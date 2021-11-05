George Clooney pleads with tabloids to stop posting pictures of his twins

The actor, father of twins, wrote an open letter asking the press to respect his privacy and that of his young children.

George Clooney wrote an open letter this week “to Daily Mail et al. “to ask them not to publish photos of his twins Ella and Alexander, now four years old. He also asks the tabloids not to mention them again, in order to respect their right to a private life.

“I just saw you posted pictures of Billie Lourd’s baby [actrice, qui est aussi la fille de Carrie Fisher, NDLR] in your pages and that they were subsequently removed. I would like to ask you to stop putting the faces of our children in your posts. I am a public figure and I accepted these often intrusive photos which are a price to pay for doing my job. But our children never accepted that. “





Protect innocent children

And George Clooney reminds that these intrusive photos can cause harm to his wife, lawyer Amal Clooney: “In the course of her work, my wife is confronted with terrorist groups and we take a lot of precaution to protect our family. We cannot protect our children if your newspapers reveal their faces. “

The star adds: “We never sold pictures of our children, we are not on social media and we never post pictures because it would put our children in danger. This is not paranoid, but real issues that could have real consequences. We hope you agree that the need to sell advertising is not as important as the need to protect innocent children. “