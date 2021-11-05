Germany hit by a fourth wave

Caregivers in a Covid-19 care unit at the Asklepios Clinic in Munich, Germany on November 4, 2021. PETER KNEFFEL / AP

In recent days, the daily reports that the Robert-Koch Institute has been devoting to the Covid-19 epidemic in Germany have had an air of déjà vu. Thursday, November 4, we learned that the incidence rate was 154 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, that 2,226 patients were hospitalized in intensive care and that 165 people had died in the last twenty-four hours. In its report of November 4, 2020, the Robert-Koch Institute gave roughly similar figures.

Geographically, the dynamics of the epidemic are also reminiscent of that of autumn 2020. As at the time, the virus is spreading with spectacular rapidity near the Austrian and Czech borders, sometimes within a band. more than 100 kilometers wide. This is the case of the district of Meissen, west of Dresden (Saxony). Thursday, the incidence rate was 506 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Of the country’s 294 districts, only eight had a higher rate.





On the spot, let’s face it, the gravity of the situation is not obvious. On the contrary. In the Meissen stores, the compulsory wearing of a mask is generally respected, but “oversights” do not always give rise to calls to order. “We are not going to lie: there is relaxation. Myself, I have stopped systematically doing the police. Today, if a customer comes in without a mask, I close my eyes ”, admits a downtown wine merchant, before adding: “Let us finally be left alone!” The constantly changing rules are no longer possible. “

“Extension of the 2G rule”

More than the outbreak of the epidemic, greeted with more resignation than fear, it is above all the prospect of new restrictions that animates the conversations, this Wednesday, in Meissen. Decided the day before by the regional government of Saxony, these will result in “The extension of the 2G rule”, like the headline, that morning, the local daily. Concretely, this means that access to certain places, such as restaurants, cinemas or concert halls, will be reserved only for vaccinated (“geimpft”) or cured (“genesen”) people. On the other hand, those which are only tested (“getestet”) will not be able to enter any more.

While Saxony is the Land with the lowest vaccination rate (56% of the population, or 10 points less than the national average), the measure has a clear objective: to encourage as many refractories as possible to do so. vaccinate to prevent the number of severe cases from skyrocketing and to prevent saturation of the hospital system.

