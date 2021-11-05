“Goldman wants to avoid the ridiculousness of a pitiful comeback,” says his childhood friend

He bled too much on the Gibsons and hung them up for good. At 70, the star composer of French song leads an anonymous life in London and cultivates silence. In the book “It will suffice of a sign”, Jean Bender, the schoolmate with whom he remained close, looks at their memories. He reveals to us an intimate and unknown Goldman, astonished to be still awaited by the public. Extracts.

He sold 28 million records, composed nearly 300 titles, sung in the big cities of France… However, now, music has disappeared from his life. After a last concert in La Rochelle in 2004, Jean-Jacques Goldman put down his Gibson, definitely. (…) This abrupt stop, this endless musical strike, Jean-Jacques Goldman had announced at the end of the 1970s. His prediction came when he was preparing fried eggs for Jean Bender, fellow musician, who publishes a book about their youth. Standing in the kitchen of his house in Montrouge, Goldman, just 30 years old, told him: “If it works for me, I’ll do the stage, I’ll compose for others and, as soon as possible, I’ll stop everything.” . In the pan, the eggs were cooked, he didn’t add a word. Determined. Forty years later, Goldman has not changed. He followed the set route.

“He is annoyed,” says Jean Bender, who has remained close. The exhortations on his return continue to flow, which sometimes upsets him, especially since it will not take place; he wants to avoid the ridicule of a pitiful comeback. Goldman and Bender call each other often. “We have old grumpy conversations,” said the converted musician in the pub. They talk about their health, their family and before, especially, the Lycée François-Villon, in Paris, where they met, their first agreements, their first shivers. Nostalgic, of course. When Jean Bender decided to write a book about their memories, he warned his friend. Jean-Jacques Goldman replied, in October 2020, from a confined England: “In light of what we are experiencing today, we look differently at these years so carefree and creative, in a country that was (relatively) consistent and confident. I wish you a good trip to this country of our adolescence. Friendships, JJG. ” Goldman the optimist, the progressive, the one who wanted to “follow his dreams”, now looks back. It was the music, of course, that linked the two high school students. A few months before May 1968, a natural science room hosted the first rehearsals of the group which they set up with a third friend, a bass player. JeanJacques on guitar, Jean on drums; they play the hits that make people dance in the booms, especially the Stones and the Beatles.





The Pierre Goldman affair, named after his half-brother, occupies the press and worries the family. Far left activist, he was arrested in 1970, accused of being the author of robberies and of having killed two pharmacists on Boulevard Richard-Lenoir. He was sentenced to life imprisonment, then acquitted of the murders and released in 1976. (…) “All were traumatized,” says Jean Bender. Jean-Jacques was afraid of being the victim of an anti-Semitic or political aggression, a fear that has never left him and which also explains his restraint. ”

“It will suffice of a sign”, by Jean Bender, ed. Albin Michel, 192pages, 17.50 euros.