Gran Turismo 7: Photo mode is back and shows off its beauty in a new trailer

Sony continues and connects the promotional videos of Gran Turismo 7: today, we are therefore entitled to a little making-of entirely focused on the Photo mode, well known to fans of the saga.

If the Photo mode is something very fashionable today, the saga Gran Turismo is a definite precursor since it offered the functionality for the first time in 2004, with Gran Turismo 4. A mechanic used in all the following opus (and even Tourist Trophy, Polyphony Digital’s only motorcycle game) and which will therefore make a comeback in due form in the seventh episode.

A trailer full of pictures for the Photo mode of Gran Turismo 7

In Gran Turismo 7, Photo Mode will be called Scapes and to present it, who better than Kazunori Yamauchi? The director of the game, incidentally the creator of the entire series and thinking head of the development studio (whose interview is available here), therefore presents this very particular aspect. in a short making-of of just over a minute. The opportunity to see some of the possibilities with shots in a static environment or in the middle of a circuit, with obviously the possibility of broadcasting your shot on the web and sharing it with others.





Note that ray-tracing, the famous technology allowing ultra-realistic management of light, its reflections or even its shadows, is indeed present in Photo mode on the contrary … other facets of the game. A great opportunity to immerse yourself body and soul in Scapes from the release of the title, scheduled for March 5, 2022 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

