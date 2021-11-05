Greta Thunberg leaves a COP26 round table

According to the activist, the companies present for the event actually want to “give polluters a free pass to continue polluting”.

The meeting was cut short. This Wednesday in Glasgow, the young Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attended a round table on the carbon credit of companies, a process which must offset the emissions of the latter in exchange for climate action, underlines the Huffington Post. Among the guests of the event, Mark Carney, vice-president of the oil company Shell, regularly singled out for its CO2 emissions.

A few minutes later, the young woman finally got up, visibly angry, and left the meeting denouncing “greenwashing”, a process used by some companies to convey a sometimes misleading ecological image. Everything took place under the watchful eyes of several Greenpeace activists who came to attend the round table. On Twitter, Greta Thunberg explained the reasons for his departure:





“The fossil fuel industry and banks are some of the biggest climate baddies. Shell, BP & StanChart are here in Glasgow trying to increase compensation and give polluters a free pass to keep polluting. Their plan could ruin the 1.5 ° C target, ”she said.

“No big changes”

Since the start of COP26, Greta Thunberg has intensified her commitment to the climate. Last Friday, she joined an action by young environmentalists in London against the role of financial institutions in the climate crisis. She left without speaking but explained on Twitter asking this financial institution “to stop financing our destruction”.

A few days before the start of the COP26, this same Greta Thunberg denounced another conference which will not bring “big changes”. “In the current state of affairs, this COP will not bring about great changes,” said the muse of the “Fridays for Future” movement.