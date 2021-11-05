Guillaume Genton: the columnist very embarrassed after a revelation about him in TPMP

Present around the table of TPMP columnists on Thursday, November 4, 2021, producer Guillaume Genton was rather embarrassed following the revelations of Gilles Verdez concerning a working seminar with Delphine Wespiser.

For several weeks now, Cyril Hanouna and the chroniclers of TPMP follow with attention the evolution of the relationship between former Miss France Delphine Wespiser and producer Guillaume Genton. Although the former beauty queen is currently already in a relationship with a certain Roger, her colleague columnist seems to get closer and closer to her, which has become over time a real running gag for Cyril Hanouna. Both present in Do not touch My TV Thursday, November 4, 2021 on C8, Delphine Wespiser and Guillaume Genton were confronted by the host regarding a working seminar that they both organized in Alsace.

As part of the sequence The Pookie Box, during which some columnists reveal the secrets of their colleagues, a revelation concerning Guillaume Genton was placed in the box by Gilles Verdez. “Guillaume Genton would have used the pretext of a working seminar in December with Delphine Wespiser, while he has no plans for her, it’s just for the catch“, read Cyril Hanouna, before giving the floor to his columnist. Gilles Verdez explained that this famous”working seminar” was going to take place in Alsace, which Delphine Wespiser confirmed, before the journalist specified that the luxury chalet in which the former Miss France must go with Guillaume Genton has only one suite.

Guillaume Genton: “I was fooled by the owner of the chalet”

Visibly embarrassed by this revelation, the producer wanted to defend himself. “I actually organized a seminar with Delphine. I have lots of plans for her. In fact, I was fooled by the owner of the chalet, since there is only one bed. I am very upset against him“, said Guillaume Genton under the laughter of Delphine Wespiser, who then took the floor to deliver her version of the facts.”In fact, he suggested that I go and go green for 3 days to reconnect with nature. I offered him that too. I told him: ‘Okay, I’m the right person to put you in the green’. He said : ‘Alright, we do it in your area‘. I said : ‘No problem, I’m looking for a chalet’. He said : ‘No worry me I’m looking’ “, explained the former beauty queen.”Do you trust him?“, launched Cyril Hanouna to the attention of his columnist, to which the latter replied in the affirmative.

