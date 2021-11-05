Hamilton struggles to see Mercedes at Red Bull level in Mexico

As the first of the last five rounds of the 2021 Formula 1 season gets ready to start on the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez this Friday, all eyes are necessarily on the duels between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton among the drivers and between Mercedes and Red Bull Racing among manufacturers. If we look at the latest Mexican races, the Austrian team seems in a position to be optimistic.

However, the campaign has so far reserved some surprises, by reversing the balance of power compared to what was expected, in particular during the last GP to date, in Austin, where many believed that the balance would tip in the side of Mercedes. However, for Hamilton, it is clear that the parameters available are not such as to make him believe that his team will be in control this weekend.

“We thought we would be stronger, for example, in places like Austin”, said the seven-time World Champion on Thursday at a press conference. “They were a bit stronger than us in the race, so I can’t really predict.”

“What I know is that last year [en 2019], they beat us in qualifying here, and they lacked power compared to us. Now they’re ahead, more or less, and they have a very strong car that has been less affected than ours by the rule changes. “

“So they’re going to be quick this weekend. [En 2019], I think they were almost half a second ahead of us [avant d’être pénalisé pour une infraction aux drapeaux jaunes, Verstappen avait signé le meilleur temps des qualifications en 1’14″758 contre 1’15″262 pour Hamilton, ndlr]. Our car is no better than that of [2019], I would say, with these changes. It will be interesting to see how we fare against them this weekend. “





“[En 2019], they were a little faster than us, so you would have to say it’s a Red Bull track, but we’ve had success here in the past. Obviously we won here last time around but that was only because Max made a mistake and got penalized otherwise they were a lot faster than us so we expect it to be very similar this weekend . “

During the last Mexican Grand Prix to date, Hamilton and Verstappen (who started on the second row) had experienced a muscular pass in the first corners, which caused them to lose some positions. The Dutchman subsequently gave up any chance of victory and even a podium following a puncture suffered during his fight with Valtteri Bottas in the third round.