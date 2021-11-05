he sells his 9 year old daughter to a 55 year old man

Posted on YouTube this Tuesday, November 2, a CNN report revealed the sale of a 9-year-old Afghan child to a 55-year-old man. The father is justified by the fact that he no longer receives any humanitarian aid since the Taliban returned to the head of the country.

Vision of horror in Taliban Afghanistan. A 9-year-old girl was sold to a 55-year-old man so that he could take her for his wife, Belgian newspaper Metro reports, relaying a CNN report. Abdul Malik, the father of the child, claims to have done so to be able to feed his family of 8 children. Since the Taliban’s return to power, he no longer receives daily humanitarian aid of 2.60 euros, which he used to support them all.

Posted on YouTube this Tuesday, November 2, this CNN report is unbearable. We see Abdul Malik negotiating the price of his 9-year-old daughter, Parwana. The agreement is finally reached at 200,000 afghanis, or around 1900 euros. Enough to allow the rest of the family to buy basic necessities for several months. Many humanitarian aid programs have been stopped or suspended since the political shift that the country has experienced in recent months.





Unbearable images

The rest of the images are even more terrible. We see the 9-year-old girl, covered from head to toe, sent by her father to her future husband. She refuses but her father forces her to do so by saying to the man: “Here is your wife, take care of her”. Moments later, as she is taken away by the 55-year-old man, she still tries to struggle, to no avail.

As horrible as it is, Parwana’s case is not the first. Abdul Malik has already sold his first daughter, then aged 12, for the same reason. He also fears having to sell a third if things don’t work out for him and his family. As he explains himself, she is only two years old to this day: “As you can see, we have no future, it has been destroyed. I will have to sell another girl if my financial situation does not improve, probably that of two years. ” He added: “We are a family of eight and I have to sell some to keep the rest of the family alive.”

