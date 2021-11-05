Health pass, emergency exit, medical secrecy in schools: what the “health vigilance” bill contains

In force until November 15, the health pass – negative Covid test, complete vaccination certificate or certificate of recovery – may be required until July 31, 2022, the government may decide to stop it earlier in the event of a change favorable epidemic.

The executive rejects this hypothesis at this stage, while the coronavirus epidemic has shown signs of recovery for several days, despite a population vaccinated at more than 75%.

Compulsory since July in “places of leisure and culture” bringing together more than 50 people, the pass was extended in August to cafes, restaurants, fairs and trade shows, as well as to planes, trains, long-distance coaches and establishments. medical except emergency. By decision of the prefects, shopping centers may be subject to it. Since October, 12-17 year olds are also subject to the health pass.

Employees in the sectors concerned have been required to have a pass since August 30.

The deputies included in the bill a series of criteria to justify the use of the pass: vaccination rate, the positivity rate of screening tests, saturation rate of resuscitation beds … But they have not set of quantified thresholds.

The government will have to present to Parliament, no later than February 15, a report on the measures taken, their impact on health indicators and prospects. This report-balance could be the subject of a debate in committee or in public session, to which the government is committed, without satisfying the oppositions.





Fraud

The bill also tightens the fight against fraud: the transmission of a health pass to a person other than its holder with a view to its fraudulent use will be punishable by a fine of 750 euros. The fact of making or obtaining a false pass could be punished by five years of imprisonment and a 75,000 euros fine.

Exit from the state of health emergency

In force since last June for metropolitan France, the transitional regime for exiting the state of health emergency is extended until July 31, 2022. It is this regime, a kind of toolbox available to the government, which allows the ordering of restrictive measures (movement of people, demonstrations, access to establishments open to the public, etc.) including the health pass.

In the event of the worsening of the epidemic and if there was a need for more onerous measures such as containment or a curfew, the state of health emergency regime should be re-initiated. And if this regime were to be extended for more than four weeks, Parliament would have to allow it.

Regarding overseas, where the epidemic wave was strong this summer, the government has planned to extend until December 31 the state of health emergency in Guyana and Martinique, where the level of incidence remains particularly high.

Vaccination status of pupils

Until the end of the school year, school directors and secondary school principals will be able to access information on the virological status of students, their contacts with infected people and their vaccination status. And this, with the aim of fighting against the spread of the epidemic, in particular to prevent class closings or to organize vaccination campaigns.