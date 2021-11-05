Here is the “artificial skin” which could introduce the sense of touch in the metaverse

⇧ You might also like this partner video (after the ad)

An artificial skin capable of feeling the touch… This is the challenge in which researchers from Meta, formerly Facebook, have embarked on in collaboration with scientists from the Pennsylvanian University of Carnegie Mellon. They have just made public their advances in ReSkin technology.

ReSkin is a “skin” capable of feeling its environment by touch … Developed by researchers at Meta and Carnegie Mellon University, it represents great potential for research, in a field even less explored than visual, or sound.

Very concretely, this skin consists of a layer of deformable elastomer, to which magnetic particles have been added. The entire device is between two and three millimeters thick, and fits on the surface of a coin.

When ReSkin makes a robot “sensitive”

The process that makes ReSkin functional is relatively simple. As magnetic particles are embedded in the “skin”, when it touches or grabs an object, the emitted magnetic signal changes. A magnetometer, capable of detecting this variation at a distance, is coupled to a machine learning algorithm.

This artificial intelligence can then send a “feedback” to the device on which the skin is attached. In one of the cases tested, the technology has, for example, enabled a robotic gripper to adapt the location of its grip as well as the pressure exerted on the object. She was even able to delicately grasp a blueberry, a fruit deemed to be very fragile! The researchers claim that the data transmitted can cover a large number of manipulations, such as throwing something, or even catching it, dragging it …

Why is this a breakthrough?

ReSkin technology is far from being a pioneer in tactile research. The researchers believe, however, that it constitutes a major turning point. In fact, the research carried out so far was based on a single sensor, specifically calibrated to produce a sense of pressure, of location, etc. While the results obtained were satisfactory, the major flaw was that the tools had to be recalibrated each time. that the sensor was changed. In short, it was necessary to “relearn” the sensor to touch correctly.

Conversely, the sensors used for ReSkin are very simple, and easily replaceable. Rather, the heart of the device lies in the learning algorithm, which can be applied in the same way once the “skin” has been replaced.





This specificity opens the field to a cumulative reuse of data. In other words, scientists working on touch will no longer need to start from scratch every time. They will be able to benefit from previous research, while using an inexpensive (less than $ 30) and easily replaceable tool.

Open source technology

One of the difficulties that could arise is that there can still be small variations between the sensors used, since the elastomer is relatively soft. However, the researchers are counting on the multiplicity of data collected by all the researchers who will work on the subject to create a generalizable model.

The Meta and Carnegie Mellon University teams have also decided to make the results of their research available to open source: the design, the code, the documentation, the basic models… All this will be freely accessible, for allow research to move forward more quickly and efficiently.

At present, various tests have been done by researchers. They applied their “skin” to more than varied media: robotic hands, gloves worn by a human, arm cuffs, and even… dog shoes. If all these tests may seem surprising at first glance, it is in fact a question of collecting data “in nature” to which researchers have had little access to date. In the case of the dog, for example, they obtained information on the force and direction exerted when the animal runs, walks, rests …

What about the metaverse in all of this?

When we talk about artificial sensitivity and haptic feedback, the imagination of a virtual reality universe where we could feel things “for real” is never far away. Including among researchers, by the way. An article in New Scientist thus reports the words of Abhinav Gupta, one of the researchers of the project: ” when you wear these helmets (editor’s note: virtual reality), you want to generate increasingly richer experiences – and the key to that is haptics “.

It is also probably not insignificant that this research is highlighted at a time when the company Meta, formerly Facebook, proclaims to the world its desire to set up a real “metaverse”, an alternative virtual reality. .

To read also: What is the metaverse, this virtual universe presented as “the Internet of the future”?

” We designed a high resolution touch sensor and worked with Carnegie Mellon to create a thin robot skin. This brings us closer to realistic virtual objects and physical interactions in the metaverse. “, Proclaims Marc Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, in a recent publication.

Between the delicate seizure of a blueberry to a virtual universe perceptible by all the senses, we can still assume that there is still a lot of research. But the possible applications of ReSkin still leave one wondering, since this technology would allow robotics to access much more precise and delicate handling tasks, thus opening multiple doors …

ReSkin presentation video, published by one of the researchers:

Source: Facebook AI