Here’s how this Swiss student designed the first iPhone with a USB Type-C port

Robotics engineering student Ken Pillonel has achieved the feat of replacing the traditional Lightning port with a USB Type-C port on his iPhone X. He has spent several months on this project and has just posted a video that explains how he did it. process to achieve this result.

Its goal was to design a USB Type-C port that provides charging and data transfer for the iPhone, without having to remove other functions from the device. He decided to design a prototype, test it, then miniaturize it so that it fits into the smartphone. The starting point is to use a ligthning to USB Type-C cable, then a USB Type-C female to female adapter.

Ken Pillonel first bought a cheap iPhone, in this case a Model X. He then looked for information on a USB Type-C female to female adapter, but did not find one at first. and for good reason … this type of cable would not meet the specifications of USB Type-C. Using Google Images, he finally found a converter and ordered it.

Ken Pillonel then attempted to analyze the operation of a USB Type-C to Lightning cable. The first cut the cable and tried to find the connections between the pins of the USB Type-C connector and the internal electrical wires. Looking at the specifications of the USB Type-C, he realized that he could easily solve the reversibility problem by adding a resistor on one of the pins.

He then extracted the iPhone’s Lightning connector, along with the cable that connects it to the motherboard. The objective is to have an external connection to the smartphone, which is more practical for the tests.

Difficulty analyzing the Lightning connector

The student then tackled the Lightning part of the USB Type-C to Lightning cable sold by Apple. But the C91 Lightning circuit, including the connector, is unfortunately too molded into the cable, which makes it impossible to extract it without damaging it.

Ken Pillonel therefore ordered several MFi certified cables manufactured by other manufacturers. These cables are easier to open and carry a C94 Lightning circuit that Apple sells to cable manufacturers. The student was then able to remove the plastic part of the connector.





And thanks to this bare version of the C94, he made the junction between the iPhone cable and the card that contains the USB Type-C converter.

Unexpected help from the Chinese

The next step was to study the C94 more deeply. The problem is that its internal components are difficult to access. However, the C94 has been hacked by Chinese dealers who offer counterfeit cables. The student then brought several counterfeit cables from China to study their connectors. Thanks to the analysis of these clones, he was able to recreate the internal diagram of the C94 which includes not only the Lightning connector, but also several circuits and other electronic components.

Thanks to all his analyzes, Ken Pillonel has designed a card that connects on one side to the iPhone’s Lightning cable and has a USB Type-C connector on the other.

The next step was to figure out how to fit the new assembly into the iPhone X. Ken Pillonel found a slight gap between the battery and the haptic motor. The goal is therefore to design a printed circuit that uses this space. After designing the map with a CAD system, he had it made.

This card folds into two horizontal parts and one vertical part. Then, the student attached the various components of the C94 and connected the board to the iPhone’s internal Lightning cable.

Ken Pillonel finally had to enlarge the hole at the bottom of the iPhone X case, too small to accommodate a USB Type-C connector. This caused problems because of the glass back of the device. It was therefore necessary to use a professional computer-controlled machine tool.

Ken Pillonel has published the results of his work in open source on GitHub. He also auctioned off the prototype he designed on eBay. The sale will end on November 11 and the device has already exceeded $ 80,000!

Source : Youtube